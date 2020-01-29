For Jan. 15-19, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 15 – A disturbance was reported on the 400 block of 73rd Street East.
A theft with an estimated loss of $1,000 was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
A theft was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway. A 43-year-old Richfield man was cited.
A violation of an order for protection was reported on the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South.
A 28-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic assault on the 6900 block of Penn Avenue South.
A threatening communication was reported on the 6200 block of Thomas Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6800 block of Thomas Avenue.
Jan. 16 – Following a traffic stop on the 140 block of 61st Street West, a 34-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
A bicycle was found on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 200 block of 65th Street West.
An unwanted guest was reported on the 7700 block of 2nd Avenue South. The guest, a 24-year-old Richfield man, was found to have a warrant.
An auto parts theft was reported on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South. Both license plates were taken from the vehicle.
A stolen vehicle was recovered unoccupied on the 6200 block of Penn Avenue South.
Jan. 17 – A theft of fragrances valued at $1,584.93 was reported on the 1000 block of 78th Street West.
Fraud/identity theft was reported on the 6300 block of Thomas Avenue South.
A bicycle was found on the 2900 block of 64th Street West.
Theft of auto parts was reported on the 7400 block of Oliver Avenue South.
Criminal damage to property amounting to approximately $400 was reported on the 6800 block of Irving Avenue South.
Jan. 18 – Officers responded to the report of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank on the 3000 block of 66th Street West where a 39-year-old Richfield man was arrested for second-degree DWI.
A delivery package was reported stolen on the 7600 block of 13th Avenue South.
A motor vehicle was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Oliver Avenue South. The vehicle had a GPS system activated and it was recovered by Roseville police.
Trespassing and shoplifting were reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
A motor vehicle accident was reported on the 700 block of 66th Street East.
Jan. 19 – A 57-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for third-degree DWI on 65th Street East.
A sliding glass door was reported shot out with a BB gun on the 6200 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
Harassing communications were reported on the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue South.
An order for protection was requested for a resident on the 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of 11th Avenue South in regards to a court order violation. A 42-year-old Richfield man resisted arrest and was charged for obstructing the legal process.
Officers investigated a report of terroristic threats on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue South.
Jan. 20 – An Auto theft was reported on the 1700 block of 75th Street West.
A shoplifter was taken into custody on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South. The suspect was a 28-year-old Center City man.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
Following a traffic stop on the 7800 block of Portland Avenue South, the driver, a 35-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for DWI.
After being called to a personal injury crash on the 6200 block of Bloomington Avenue South, the passenger, a 23-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested for obstruction.
Following a traffic stop on the 1400 block of 66th Street East for failing to drive in a single lane and equipment violations, a 23-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree drugs and suspicion of DWI.
Officers assisted Minneapolis Police in a pursuit in Richfield at the intersection of 66th Street East and 12th Avenue South for a suspect involved in the assault on an officer with a deadly weapon.
Jan. 21 – Officers investigated a call of a man with a gun on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South. The man, a 35-year-old Duluth resident, was later arrested.
A 41-year-old Minneapolis woman and a 44-year-old Minneapolis man were arrested on the 1000 block of 76th Street West for possession of a stolen truck out of Olmstead County.
A 41-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested following a traffic stop on 67th Street East.
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.