For Jan. 5-11, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 5 - Officers responded to the 1100 block of 78th Street West on the report of a shoplifter. A white man wearing a black and red jack took items and left the store. The suspect hid behind an electrical box and changed into the stolen items. The suspect was arrested for theft and took items valued at $471.72. The man was transported to jail, but once arrived claimed to have swallowed drugs. The suspect, a 27-year-old Minneapolis man, was transported to the hospital.
Richfield officers assisted Bloomington police to locate a stolen vehicle near the intersection of I-494 and Lyndale. Richfield officers assisted in the traffic stop of the stolen vehicle and the driver was detained. However, it was later discovered that the detained individual was the registered owner of the stolen vehicle.
Jan. 6 - While on routine patrol in 7700 block of Nicolett Avenue South, an officer ran the plates of a vehicle that was parked next to a gas pump. The officer noted an alert was attached to the vehicle that required a check on the welfare of a woman. The officer talked with two men who were associated with the vehicle. Both had warrants and were arrested. During a search of the vehicle a small amount of methamphetamine was located. Both men were taken to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.
Theft of gas was reported on the 1200 block of 66th Street East.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7300 block of 2nd Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 7500 block of Oakland Avenue South.
Two men, a 26-year-old Shoreview resident, and a 22-year-old Crystal resident, were arrested for violating an order for protection on the 7600 block of Garfield Avenue South.
A theft of a vehicle was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
Jan. 7 - An assault was reported on the 6400 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
Jan. 8 - An order for protection violation was reported on the 7500 block of Aldrich Avenue South.
Jan. 9 - A juvenile was taken into custody on the 6400 block of 5th Avenue South for possession of a stolen car.
A phone was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A 38-year-old Gilbert man was arrested on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South for violation of a no contact order.
Jan. 10 - A burglary was reported on the 10-100 block of 66th Street West.
City police received a call from another agency to further investigate the report of theft on the 1700 block of 76th Street West.
Jan. 11 - A theft and damage to property was reported on the 10-100 block of 66th Street West.
A robbery was reported on the 1000 block of 78th Street West.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
