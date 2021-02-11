For Jan. 27-Feb. 2, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 27 - A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6200 block of Penn Avenue South. A window was broken and a bag was stolen from the vehicle.
The passing of counterfeit currency was reported on the 30 block of 66th Street West.
Jan. 28 - Fraud and identity theft was reported on the 7500 block Nicollet Avenue South.
Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6600 block of Richfield Parkway South.
Theft of items at a business on the 2900 block of 66th Street West was reported.
A resident was reported to be causing damage to their own apartment on the 7600 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 3000 block of 74th Street West.
Jan. 29 - A person who was reported missing on the 1800 block of Diagonal Boulevard was found.
A fur coat and diamond bracelet were reported to have been stolen within the past year on the 1000 block of Rae Drive.
Fraud was reported on the 6800 block of 18th Avenue South.
Jan. 30 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Portland Avenue South.
A wallet was reported found at the intersection of 76th Street East and Cedar Avenue South.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7400 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Jan. 31 - A victim reported an individual had threatened to kill them over the phone on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 700 block of 78th Street East. The victim had started the vehicle to warm it up, and it was then stolen by an unknown man.
An assault was reported on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6200 block of 12th Avenue South.
Feb. 1 - A 33-year-old Lakeville man was arrested for domestic assault on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
Feb. 2 - A 26-year-old New Hope woman was arrested for assault on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers located an occupied stolen vehicle on the 600 block of 61st Street West.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
