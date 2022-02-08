For Jan. 19-25, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 19 - Fraud was reported on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The report came from another agency for further investigation.
A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6700 block of Grand Avenue South. The victim’s window was smashed and a backpack with gym clothing was stolen.
Several checks were reported stolen and cashed on the 6200 block of 2nd Avenue South.
A $500 designer bag was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6200 block of Lyndale Avenue.
An attempted shoplifting was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway. The suspect was later identified attempting to steal from another business in Bloomington.
After officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of 11th Avenue South on a report of a vehicle stuck in a backyard, the driver, a 44-year-old Burnsville man, was arrested for DWI.
Jan. 20 - A vehicle left running unattended was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
The theft of both license plates from a vehicle was reported on the 2700 block of 66th Street West.
Jan. 21 - A vehicle left running in a parking lot with the keys in the ignition was stolen on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South. The suspects left another vehicle behind that had also been stolen.
A bus stop-arm violation was reported on the 0-100 block of 76th Street West.
Damage to property was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
A 58-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for shoplifting on the 6400 block of Penn Avenue South.
A catalytic converter theft was reported from a parking lot on the 6600 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A phishing scam was reported on the 6800 block of Newton Avenue South. The victim reported a loss of $800.
After investigation at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the 0-100 block of 63rd Street West, it was determined the vehicle was stolen from Minneapolis.
A theft was reported on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Jan. 22 - The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6600 block of Queen Avenue South.
Officers responded to the report of three people attempting to break into a building on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue South.
Check fraud was reported on the 6200 block of 2nd Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
Officers responded to the report of a domestic incident on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
Jan. 23 - A burglary was reported on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 800 block of 78th Street West.
Officers responded to the 6500 block of Penn Avenue South on a report that a man was concealing items in a store. After identifying the man, dispatch advised officers that he had a felony warrant. He was transported to jail.
A theft was reported on the 600 block of 78th Street East.
Jan. 24 - Officers initiated a traffic stop of a black Pontiac Grand Am on the 6800 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old St. Paul woman, fled the scene. When officers attempted to employ stop sticks, the woman swerved, lost control, and crashed the vehicle. The woman was arrested.
A theft was reported on the 600 block of 78th Street East.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched on a report that a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot on the 1600 block of 66th Street East. The vehicle was unlocked and running with the keys in it at the time it was stolen. The victim’s wallet was in the vehicle and later used at a tobacco store and Target located in Minneapolis.
A vehicle was reported stolen from the victim’s driveway on the 6800 block of Russell Avenue South.
Jan. 25 - Fraud was reported on the 7300 block of 15th Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.