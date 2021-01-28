For Jan. 13-19, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 13 - Following a traffic stop on the 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue South, the driver provided a false name and a passenger had warrants. In addition, a loaded 9mm pistol was found under the driver’s seat. Arrested were a 30-year-old Coon Rapids man and a 24-year-old Prior Lake man.
Officers assisted the Bloomington Police Department in pursuing robbery suspects fleeing in a stolen vehicle. The pursuit was initiated by officers at the intersection of 70th Street East and Portland Avenue South and was terminated by officers in south Minneapolis due to suspect driving conduct.
Jan. 14 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South.
A stolen vehicle was reported on the 0-99 block of 66th Street West.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
A trailer was reported stolen from a store on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
Jan. 15 - A disturbance was reported on the 6900 block of Clinton Avenue South.
Unauthorized withdrawals from a bank account were reported on the 6600 block of 3rd Avenue South.
Fraud was reported on the 7000 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Fraud was reported on the 7500 block of Morgan Avenue South.
Jan. 16 - A 47-year-old Little Canada man was arrested for driving violations and possession of drugs on the 1200 block of 78th Street East.
Following a traffic stop for distracted driving on the 600 block of 73rd Street West, drug paraphernalia was in plain view and officers searched the vehicle.
Numerous burglary tools and drug paraphernalia were recovered.
Jan. 17 - A 54-year-old Bloomington man was arrested in his driveway after fleeing police at a traffic stop at the intersection of 76th Street West and Sheridan Avenue South.
Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6600 block of 12th Avenue South.
A robbery was reported on the 1000 block of 78th Street West. The suspect produced a baton during the theft and then fled the scene.
Officers assisted Lakeville Police in a vehicle pursuit by successfully deploying stopsticks at the intersection of Highway 77 and 66th Street East.
A disturbance was reported on the 0-99 block of 77th Street West.
Jan. 18 - A 38-year-old St. Paul man was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 7100 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A homicide was reported by the suspect on the 1700 block of 75th Street West. On arrival, officers found the victim to be alive. A 41-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for first-degree assault.
A domestic assault was reported on the 2900 block of Washburn Circle South.
A 52-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for tax evasion following a traffic stop on the 1500 block of 62nd Street East.
Jan. 19 - Officers investigated the report of a physical domestic assault on the 7300 block of 10th Avenue South. A 45-year-old Richfield man was arrested.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.