For Jan. 12-18, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 12 - Credit card fraud was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
An officer located a vehicle on the 2200 block of 76th Street West in which the registered owner had a felony arrest warrant for terroristic threats. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted. The driver was the registered owner and was arrested. The passenger was released at the scene.
A purse was reported stolen from an unlocked apartment on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
A carjacking was reported on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A man was found dead on the 7500 block of 11th Avenue South. The man was a known addict, and there was drug paraphernalia in the area of the man’s body.
Identity theft was reported on the 900 block of 66th Street West.
Officers were completing a routine patrol on the 600 block of 61st Street West when they attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle did not yield for the officer and fled. The vehicle was later located unoccupied.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 1000 block of 66th Street West.
Officers responded to the report of a commercial alarm on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway. A 20-year-old St. Paul man was arrested.
Jan. 13 - A vehicle fled officers on the 6300 block of Penn Avenue South. The vehicle was later located, but the driver had left the scene.
Two women walked out of a business on the 1000 block of 78th Street West with at least $3,000 in bottles of perfume. They fled police in a vehicle.
Officers responded to a burglary on the 7500 block of 5th Avenue South. A 28-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for first-degree burglary.
Jan. 14 - No incidents reported
Jan. 15 - Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash. The driver was identified, but did not have insurance and had several prior convictions for having no insurance.
An officer was on routine patrol on the 7700 block of Wentworth Avenue South when a dark-colored SUV was observed with an obstructed plate. A traffic stop ensued and during the course of the officer’s investigation, it was found that the driver had committed motor vehicle tax evasion and was in possession of THC wax. The driver was also in possession of a black airsoft handgun. The driver, a 42-year-old Mankato man, was arrested and taken to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.
Jan. 16 - A vehicle theft was reported on the 900 block of 78th Street West. The suspect stole a gym bag that was sitting on the back seat.
Officers responded to the 300 block of 78th Street East, where they found drugs.
A Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen on the 7200 block of 3rd Avenue South. The vehicle was running with the keys inside when it was stolen.
Jan 17 - Following a traffic stop at the intersection of I-35W and Diamond Lake Road East, the officer found the vehicle to be stolen. A search of the vehicle yielded illegal narcotics. A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Elliot Avenue South.
Jan. 18 - Threats were reported on the 6600 block of Nicollet Avenue South
An assault was reported on the 6700 block of Richfield Parkway.
A phone was reported lost and presumed stolen on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
A 32-year-old St. Paul man was arrested after officers responded to the report of shoplifting on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue. The man was in possession of a stolen vehicle and later admitted he had swallowed narcotics. The man was taken to the hospital.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
