For Nov. 13-19, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 13 – Theft was reported on the 1100 block of 66th Street East.
Graffiti was reported on the 7600 block of 17th Avenue South.
Following a traffic stop on the 7400 block of DuPont Avenue South, a man was arrested for driving after a canceled IPS.
A child protection report was investigated on the 500 block of 66th Street East.
A fraudulent check was cashed on the 7100 block of Oakland Avenue South.
Theft was reported on the 1700 block of 78th Street East. A 36-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested.
An assault was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 6200 block of 11th Avenue South.
Nov. 14 – Officers investigated the report of a stolen vehicle on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Theft was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South
Officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Cedar Avenue South for the report of a disturbance. Officers issued a short form notification and cleared the scene.
Nov. 15 – The department received for further investigation a report of student maltreatment on the 7400 block of Oliver Avenue South.
Officers investigated the report of a man assaulting a juvenile boy on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South. The male suspect left the scene prior to police arrival. The victim was transported to the hospital.
Nov. 16 – Officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South for a disturbance and/or domestic situation heard coming from an apartment. A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
The theft of a propane tank was reported on the 6700 block of Penn Avenue South.
Nov. 17 – Officers arrested a man on the 6800 block of 5th Avenue South for multiple warrants out of Hennepin County.
Officers investigated a report of a man yelling in the hallway on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South. Officers determined that a domestic assault had occurred, but the suspect had left prior to officer arrival.
The report of a vehicle being stolen at gunpoint on 77th Street West was investigated. The victim was unharmed. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle or the suspects at the time of the initial report.
Nov. 18 – A vehicle was reported stolen just before 6:30 a.m. on the 7200 block of Bloomington Avenue South. The vehicle was stolen from the driveway. The suspect pushed an unknown object to her back and said, “give me the keys,” before driving off.
A burglary was reported on the 6600 block of Washburn Avenue South. A 33-year-old Richfield man was located and arrested.
A gas drive-off was reported on the 2900 block of 66th Street West.
Theft was reported on the 6200 block of Lyndale Avenue South
Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of 78th Street West on the report of criminal damage to property. Officers located a vehicle matching a description and arrested six women from Chaska, Plymouth, and Eden Prairie.
Nov. 19 – Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of 78th Street East on the report of a person with a gun. A juvenile boy was located and arrested for second-degree assault.
Officers responded to a disturbance on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South. One man was arrested on an arrest warrant.
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
