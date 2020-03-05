For Feb. 19-25, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 19 – An officer responded to the 1400 block of 66th Street East on a call of a hit-and-run crash. The reporting party stated his girlfriend had hit his car and left the scene. At the same time, the girlfriend called from St. Paul and stated her boyfriend had assaulted her with his car.
An officer located a man and woman sleeping in the stairwell on the 6600 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The man was arrested for a gross misdemeanor warrant.
A domestic assault was investigated on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The suspect left prior to the arrival of officers and was not located.
A theft was reported on the 1700 block of 78th Street.
A man on the 7400 block of 16th Avenue South was taken to detox after officers responded to a disturbance at the address.
A theft by an uncooperative suspect was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South. The suspect, a 40-year-old Minneapolis man, was issued a citation.
Following a traffic stop at the intersection of 62nd Street and Nicollet Avenue South, the driver was arrested for DWI.
Feb. 20 – Fraud was reported on the 6700 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
Dispatch received a call from the owner of a stolen vehicle who stated he was following it. The reporting party also advised that the occupants of the vehicle had been committing burglaries. An unsuccessful attempt was made to stop the vehicle.
Illegal dumping was reported on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Officers investigated the report of a vehicle hitting a building on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
At just after 5:30 p.m. a man entered his ex-girlfriend’s home on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South and damaged her property. All the water in the home was turned on, and the apartment flooded. The man then cut up all of the victim’s clothing and fled the scene.
Following a traffic stop conducted on a vehicle for an equipment violation at the 7000 block of Harriet Avenue South, a firearm and drugs were located inside the vehicle. Two were arrested.
Feb. 21 – A student assaulting a staff member at the high school was reported.
Officers investigated the report of fraud on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South. The victim had $98 in food costs charged to an app.
A 31-year-old Credit River Township man was arrested on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue South after he was detained for shoplifting. The man was also in possession of drugs.
Officers responded to the 800 block of 78th Street West for the report of shoplifting.
Officers were dispatched to the 6900 block of Lyndale Avenue South for a single-vehicle crash. The driver was unresponsive from injuries and overdosing.
Feb. 22 – Two suspicious parties were reported going into multiple yards of residences around the 7200 block of Queen Avenue South.
A 20-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for DWI and drugs after a traffic stop at the intersection of 60th Street East and Nicollet Avenue.
The report of a suspicious person in a vehicle on the 7200 block of 12th Avenue South led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Bloomington woman for DWI.
A catalytic converter theft was reported on the 7200 block of 17th Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 700 block of 77th Street East.
A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6200 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
A vehicle was stopped at Interstate 494 and 49th Avenue North after driving over the fog line. The driver, a 53-year-old man with no address was arrested.
Feb. 23 – A 31-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for DWI after a traffic stop on the 100 block of 66th Street East.
A vehicle was stopped for following the marked squad too closely and having a headlight out on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue South. The driver, a 37-year-old Minneapolis man had a revoked driving status and was found to be DWI. He was arrested.
A 23-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for DWI after a traffic stop on the 200 block of 64th Street East.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on the 500 block of 67th Street East and located a stolen firearm in possession of a felon.
A man was cited for possessing an open bottle of an alcoholic beverage while in a motor vehicle. A 42-year-old Richfield woman was arrested.
Officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue for the report of an intoxicated person.
A man was taken into protective custody on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South and transported to detox after he was found to be heavily intoxicated in his apartment, and unable to care for himself.
Officers responded to the report of a carjacking on 77th Street West. The vehicle and suspect were located shortly thereafter. The 27-year-old Richfield man was arrested.
Feb. 24 – Following a traffic stop for speeding at the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and Diagonal Boulevard, the driver, a 19-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested for a stolen firearm.
A victim on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South reported that he was promised extra money in return for the money that he had sent, but it never happened.
Officers investigated the report of theft on the 1000 block of 78th Street West. On Feb. 23, an unknown woman entered the business and removed the security sensors from 15 fragrances and left the store without attempting to purchase. The total value of stolen merchandise was $1,530.07.
A burglary was reported from a storage unit on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South. Forced entry was made by removing the door.
Feb. 25 – Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7500 block of Blaisdell Avenue.
A report of student maltreatment was reported on the 7300 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
An informational report from a resident on the 6400 block of 5th Avenue South was taken in reference to an adopted 14-year-old runaway daughter.
Richfield officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of 78th Street East for the report of three juveniles with spray paint, marking graffiti on a fence. The two juveniles and one adult were located in the area and were removed from the property.
A laptop computer was reported stolen on the 1000 block of 78th Street East.
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
