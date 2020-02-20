For Feb. 5-11, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 5 – Following a traffic stop on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South, a 36-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for having a canceled driving status and possession of a controlled substance.
Following a traffic stop on the 100 block of American Boulevard West, two women, a 22-year-old Bloomington resident and a 27-year-old listed as homeless, were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Damage to property was reported on the 7300 block of Russell Avenue South.
Theft of motor vehicle was were reported on the 6600 block of 4th Avenue South.
A running vehicle was stolen on the 1000 block of 78th Street East.
A stolen catalytic converter was reported on the 7000 block of 17th Avenue South.
Theft of coins and damage to a vending machine was reported on the 1200 block of 78th Street East.
A hit-and-run was reported on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A vehicle stolen out of Farmington was located by an officer at the intersection of 67th Street East and Portland Avenue South. The vehicle was unoccupied.
Following a traffic incident in which a vehicle went off the road on the 7400 block of 15th Avenue South, a 38-year-old Richfield man was arrested for third-degree DWI refusal.
Feb. 6 – Two juveniles were arrested on the 800 block of 66th Street West for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Identity theft was reported on the 100 block of 78th Street West.
A 30-year-old Lakeville woman was cited and released after a shoplifting incident on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
A frequent shoplifter entered a store on the 2900 block of 66th Street West and took at least three items of clothing without paying.
Feb. 7 – Theft and damage to property were reported on the 6600 block of 11th Avenue South.
An auto part theft was reported on the 7000 block of 17th Avenue South.
Feb. 8 – A 50-year-old Albertville man was arrested following a traffic stop on the 900 block of 66th Street West for 3rd-degree DWI and a violation of an order for protection.
A 42-year-old Richfield man was arrested for DWI after crashing his vehicle into a snowbank on the 7500 block of Grand Avenue South.
After a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 62 and Penn Avenue South, a 32-year-old Edina man was arrested.
The theft of a license plate was reported on the 7500 block of Oliver Avenue South.
A 46-year-old Oakdale man was arrested after a traffic stop on the 2200 block of 66th Street West.
Following a traffic stop on the 500 block of American Boulevard East, officers found that the driver, a 39-year-old Anoka man, had warrants and possessed suspected methamphetamine.
Officers conducted a felony stop on the 800 block of 66th Street West. The party with the warrants was determined to not be in the vehicle.
Feb. 9 – Following a traffic stop on the 800 block of 66th Street West for equipment violations, a 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for third-degree DWI refusal.
A 26-year-old St. Louis Park man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A 51-year-old Richfield man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of 70th Street West for an intoxicated man. The man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center on a medical hold.
Feb. 10 – Officers located a woman passed out, intoxicated in a vehicle on the 1300 block of 77th Street East. The woman, a 48-year-old Barrett resident, was arrested for DWI.
A 42-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for DWI after crashing her vehicle into a snowbank at the intersection of 76th Street West and Logan Avenue South.
Credit card fraud in the amount of $411.37 was reported by the victim on the 6900 block of Oliver Avenue South.
Feb. 11 – A victim reported being punched in the eye by an unknown assailant at the intersection of 76th Street West and Girard Avenue South.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6700 block of Park Avenue South.
A search warrant was issued on the 7000 block of Bloomington Avenue South. The investigation is pending.
Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6500 block of Oliver Avenue South after the victim reported the suspect had given him a fraudulent bank check.
Officers responded to the report of a domestic between a father and son on the 7400 block of Washburn Avenue South. A 28-year-old Richfield man was arrested and later transported to jail.
A 28-year-old Richfield man was arrested on the 7600 block of 1st Avenue South for DWI after officers revived a driving complaint at the intersection of 74th Street East and Stevens Avenue South.
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
