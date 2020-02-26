For Feb. 12-18, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 12 – Officers responded to a call on the 7200 block of Portland Avenue South on information from another agency.
Theft was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
A harassing communication was reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
Feb. 13 – A domestic was reported on the 6900 block of Oakland Avenue South. A 49-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested.
Following a traffic stop for speeding at the westbound intersections of highways 62 and 77, a 25-year-old Lakeville man was arrested for DWI.
Feb. 14 – Following a traffic stop for speeding on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South, a 32-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for DWI.
An officer responded to the 1400 block of 66th Street East on the report of damage to property. A man punched the jukebox because his Aerosmith songs weren’t being played, breaking the screen.
The theft of a wallet was reported on 66th Street West.
An officer took a report of theft where the items were recovered on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A 21-year-old Shakopee man was arrested after the report of an assault was investigated on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South.
The report of a domestic was investigated on the 600 block of 78th Street East, where a 26-year-old Bloomington man was arrested.
Damage to property was reported on the 1600 block of 66th Street East.
A vehicle theft on the 1000 block of 78th Street East was reported at the Richfield Police Department. The victim stated the vehicle was parked in a lot on Feb. 12. There were no suspects or witnesses to the theft.
Theft of cigarettes was reported from a business on the 800 block of 66th Street West.
Feb. 15 – Following a traffic stop for failing to drive in a single lane at the intersection of I-35W and Highway 62, a 40-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for second-degree DWI.
A 25-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for DWI after a traffic stop on the 1900 block of Highway 62.
A 50-year-old Richfield man was taken into custody after officers were called to the 400 block of 73rd Street East for a domestic.
A woman, a 24-year-old Richfield resident, was cited and released for shoplifting on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
A theft was reported on the 400 block of 67th Street West.
Damage was reported on the 7500 block of Humboldt Avenue South.
After making a traffic stop on the 6300 block of Portland Avenue South for equipment and lane use violations, a 43-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after being found sleeping in a stairwell on the 700 block of 78th Street East.
Feb. 16 – Officers responded to a disturbance on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South, where a man jumped out a window.
Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 66th Street West for a drunk driver. A 65-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Feb. 17 – A license plate was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South for an aggressive man who had formally trespassed approximately two weeks prior. The man, a 32-year-old Minneapolis resident, was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
Feb. 18 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Clinton Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 6600 block of 10th Avenue South.
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
