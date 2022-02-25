For Feb. 9-15, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 9 - Following a traffic stop at the intersection of American Boulevard West and Nicollet Avenue, a motorist driving a white Jeep with no plates fled from the stop. The Bloomington Police Department briefly pursued the vehicle but was unable to get the vehicle stopped. Officers were not able to identify the driver.
Shoplifting was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 500 block of 77th Street West.
A motorist fled the scene of a traffic stop at the intersection of 64th Street West and Xerxes Avenue South.
After further investigation, officers determined that a report of aggravated robbery on the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South was falsely made. The suspect, a 66-year-old Newport man, was charged with falsely reporting a crime.
Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6700 block of Elliot Avenue South.
Theft of a wallet and phone was reported on the 6700 block of Richfield Parkway.
Identity theft was reported on the 900 block of 66th Street West.
A man was arrested after being reported as a shoplifter on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
Officers were dispatched on a report of vehicle tampering on the 7600 block of Aldrich Avenue South, where someone had broken into the victim’s vehicle and left items inside the trunk.
Feb. 10 - A 23-year-old Rosemount man was arrested following a traffic stop on the 300 block of 66th Street West. Officers were attempting to stop a vehicle that was listed as stolen, but the motorist fled. The vehicle was later recovered and the man arrested.
Officers investigated a complaint on the 6900 block of Grand Avenue South after the victim stated a neighbor had installed a spotlight and had it shining into the victim’s yard.
Stolen auto parts were reported on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Trespassing at a private residence was reported on the 7100 block of Garfield Avenue South.
Officers responded to the 6900 block of Penn Avenue South for a past-action domestic. A woman sustained substantial injuries to her face and back. The male involved was not located.
Feb. 11 - An attempted burglary was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 500 block of 73rd Street East.
Feb. 12 - A 27-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on outstanding felony warrants following a traffic stop on the 6500 block of Portland Avenue. A search of the vehicle yielded a stolen handgun.
A 34-year-old Shafer Township man was arrested after officers located a stolen vehicle in a detached garage on the 7300 block of Aldrich Avenue South. Officers located the suspect after neighbors saw him hanging around the area and toss the keys to the stolen vehicle.
A 33-year old St. Cloud man was arrested at the intersection of 66th Street West and Lyndale Avenue South after officers responded to the report of a road rage incident where a knife was displayed.
Feb. 13 - A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A 39-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South after officers responded to the location of a stolen vehicle.
Feb. 14 - A person was reported missing on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 6500 block of Woodlake Drive.
A past-action burglary was reported on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Feb. 15 - Following a traffic stop on the 400 block of 66th Street West, officers learned the driver of the vehicle had a gross misdemeanor warrant and took the driver into custody.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.