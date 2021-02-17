For Feb. 3-9, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 3 - An assault was reported on the 1600 block of 75th Street West.
A theft was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway. A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested.
Feb. 4 - Richfield officers assisted Inver Grove Heights with a search warrant on the 1000 block of 78th Street West.
The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 6800 block of 14th Avenue South.
Officers responded to a fight on the 300 block of 77th Street East.
An idling vehicle was stolen on the 6600 block of 5th Avenue South.
A 38-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of firearms and narcotics on the 100 block of 66th Street East.
Feb. 5 - Following a traffic stop at the intersection of 71st Street East and Nicollet Avenue South, the passenger, a 38-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested for an outstanding warrant, obstruction of the legal process, and for being a non-compliant predatory offender.
Feb. 6 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Park Avenue South.
Feb. 7 - Following a traffic stop on the 10 block of 76th Street East, a 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for DWI. A loaded firearm was later located in the vehicle. The man did not have a permit.
A 35-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for trespassing on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A 29-year-old St. Paul man was arrested on a number of offenses, including first-degree burglary, following a traffic stop at the intersection of 65th Street East and 12th Avenue South.
Feb. 8 - A review of inventory of Richfield radios showed one to be missing. The radio could not be found, and will be taken out of the Hennepin County Radio System and entered as a lost article. The missing radio is a Motorola XTS 250 with a serial number of 205CCU0383.
A 23-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for domestic strangulation after officers responded to a call where crying and banging noises were heard on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 1000 block of 78th Street West. A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was apprehended and arrested.
Two cell phones were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7400 block of Humboldt Avenue South.
Feb. 9 - A domestic assault was reported on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue South.
Police investigated an assault in which the victim was allegedly threatened with a knife won the 6400 block of Queen Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
