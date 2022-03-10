For Feb. 23 through March 1, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 23 - Officers took a harassing communications report on the 7000 block of Harriet Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to the report of a disturbance on the 1017 block of 76th Street West.
Damage to property was reported on the 7000 block of 12th Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7000 block of Chicago Avenue South.
A 31-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested after officers responded to a report of shoplifting on the 1000 block of 78th Street West. Officers stopped the man and arrested him.
A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested after a traffic stop on the 6100 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The man had a loaded handgun next to his feet and also damaged a squad car in the arrest process.
Feb. 24 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7500 block of 12th Avenue South.
A car-jacking was reported at the intersection of 66th Street West and I-35W.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue.
A 37-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
Terroristic threats were reported on the 900 block of Rae Drive.
Officers responded for a welfare check of a woman standing in the middle of the street at the intersection of 77th Street East and 2nd Avenue South. The woman was transported to a hospital.
A burglary was reported on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Feb. 25 - Camping items were reported stolen from a storage locker in a burglary on the 7600 block of Aldrich Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 7400 block of Oliver Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Feb. 26 - Officers responded to the 6300 block of Pleasant Avenue on the report of a disturbance.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 800 block of 66th Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1600 block of 66th Street East.
A package was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 7000 block of Harriet Avenue South.
Feb. 27 - A suspicious vehicle was inspected by officers on the 6700 block of Emerson Avenue South.
A 33-year-old Onamia man and a 31-year-old Minneapolis woman were arrested for theft on the 1100 block of 78th Street West. The two allegedly stole multiple purses.
A cellphone was reported stolen on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
A disturbance was reported on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A 42-year-old St. Louis Park man was arrested for DUI and possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 67th Street East.
Feb. 28 - Two burglaries were reported on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6300 block of DuPont Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 800 block of 78th Street West.
A theft was reported on the 6400 block of Penn Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue South.
Officers responded to the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South on a disturbance. Upon arrival, the victims informed officers that a man had robbed them inside their apartment and fled the scene. Officers located the man, a 40-year-old Richfield resident, near the dumpster in the parking lot and took him into custody.
March 1 - A vehicle that had been left running for five minutes in a driveway on the 6700 block of 17th Avenue South was stolen.
Fraud was reported on the 6600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
An anonymous party reported an occupied suspicious vehicle on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue. The truck was determined to be stolen and the four occupants were detained. One man, a 48-year-old Richfield resident, was transported to Hennepin County Jail for felony possession of stolen property. Another was transported to Hennepin County Jail for multiple warrants. Two men were released at the scene.
Shoplifting was reported on the 800 block of 78th Street West.
A 57-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on the 0-100 block of 66th Street for an attempted strong-arm robbery.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
