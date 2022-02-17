For Feb. 2-8, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 2 - Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6700 block of Grand Avenue South. The reporting party said a main breaker panel valued at $70 was stolen.
Card fraud was reported on the 6200 block of 2nd Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 1200 block of 66th Street East.
Fraud was reported on the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A 33-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for shoplifting on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Officers responded to the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South on the report of a man trying to gain access to an apartment. The man was gone when police arrived.
A phone was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Harriet Avenue South.
Feb. 3 - A burglary was reported on the 400 block of 67th Street. There was forced entry into a lockbox where a master key was stolen.
Identity theft was reported on the 6600 block of 10th Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
A man riding his bike on the 0-100 block of 72nd Street West was arrested after an officer conducted a stop because the bicycle didn’t have lights. The officer found that the man had a warrant for his arrest and he was transported to the Hennepin County Jail.
Feb. 4 - A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander on the 7200 block of Humboldt Avenue South.
The Richfield Liquor Store sign on the 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue South was damaged.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
Feb. 5 - Three individuals were arrested following a traffic stop at the intersection of 64th Street East and Nicollet Avenue South. Two guns and multiple pills were found inside the vehicle. Arrested were a 33-year-old St. Louis Park woman, a 32-year-old St. Louis Park man, and a 34-year-old St. Paul man.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2011 Toyota 4Runner on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers responded to the report of a disturbance on the 900 block of 77th Street East.
A second-degree assault was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
Feb. 6 - A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
Four tires were reported stolen from a garage on the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Feb. 7 - A 42-year-old Lakeville woman was arrested for DWI after officers saw the vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lane on the 600 block of 77th Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 2700 block of 66th Street West.
A vehicle battery charger was reported stolen from an underground garage on the 2400 block of 66th Street West.
An officer made contact with the registered owner of a possible unreported stolen vehicle on the 6500 block of Woodlake Drive. This was the second time the vehicle had been stolen.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of 78th Street West on the report of shoplifting. The suspects concealed goods valued at $1,359.93 and left the store. Two men, one a 22-year-old Eagan resident and the other a 23-year-old from St. Paul, were arrested for theft and providing false information.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
