For Feb. 17-23, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 17 - A domestic assault was reported on the 7600 block of 13th Avenue South.
A 36-year-old man was without an address was arrested for theft and felony warrants on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
A 21-year-old St. Paul man and an 18-year-old man from Mounds View were arrested on the 800 block of 66th Street West after having been linked to a stolen vehicle.
Feb. 18 - A windshield was reported shattered on the 800 block of 66th Street West.
Damage to a vehicle parked on the street was reported on the 7600 block of Thomas Avenue South.
Identity theft was reported on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers took a report of a phone scam. The victim provided unknown parties access to banking accounts. The total loss $71,000.
The theft of a license plate was reported on the 6900 block of Newton Avenue South.
An officer stopped a vehicle after observing the vehicle moving down the roadway with a passenger vomiting out of an open door. The driver was found to be impaired and was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Feb. 19 - A domestic assault was reported on the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Feb. 20 - Officers assisted the State Patrol with a vehicle that failed to stop.
Feb. 21 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Aldrich Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 0-100 block of 78th Street West.
An assault with a dangerous weapon was reported on the 400 block of 73rd Street East. A 56-year-old Richfield woman was arrested.
An officer responded to the 7500 block of Cedar Avenue South on a report of a motor vehicle theft. On arrival, the officer spoke with the reporting party, who stated their vehicle had been stolen between noon and 9 p.m. There are no known suspects.
Feb. 22 - An iPad was reported stolen on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue South.
Feb. 23 - Officers took a report of possible voting fraud on the 6300 block of DuPont Avenue South for further investigation.
Fraudulent bank withdrawals were reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
Threats related to a previous case involving a stolen vehicle were reported to police at 6700 Portland Avenue South.
Officers recovered an unoccupied stolen vehicle. While checking on the vehicle, a woman approached the officer with the keys to the stolen vehicle. The woman, a 19-year-old Maplewood resident, was arrested.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
