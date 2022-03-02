For Feb. 16-22, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 16 - An attempted vehicle theft was reported on the 1500 block of 77th Street East.
An officer took a report about a disturbance between two residents of an apartment complex on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 2900 block of 66th Street West.
A 20-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for stealing merchandise after officers located him in a parking lot on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
Feb. 17 - A 49-year-old South St. Paul man was arrested after officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South. The caller’s friend was allegedly assaulted by the man.
Feb 18 - Officers assisted Edina police in a car pursuit near the intersection of eastbound Interstate 494 and Nicollet Avenue South.
Feb. 19 - Officers responded to a call on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South.
Shoplifting was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West. The suspects were gone when officers arrived.
Officers arrested a 53-year-old man on the 2700 block of 66th Street West after his wife called and said he had been physically abusive.
Feb. 20 - A cellphone was reported stolen on the 6800 block of Thomas Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 1000 block of 78th Street West.
Following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 61st Street, a 28-year-old Richfield man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Feb. 21 - A theft from a vehicle parked in an underground garage on the 2400 block of 66th Street West was reported. Force was used in entering the vehicle.
A 25-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for shoplifting on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
Feb. 22 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7600 block of 18th Avenue South.
Officers responded to the report of a domestic incident on the 7100 block of 2nd Avenue South. A woman at the residence was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for injuries and was expected to be charged with fifth-degree domestic assault.
A 23-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for shoplifting on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
