For Dec. 4-10, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 4 – While on routine patrol, an officer’s attention was drawn to a black Toyota Camry traveling southbound at the intersection of 78th Street East and Nicollet Avenue South. Ultimately, the vehicle was found to be stolen.
Richfield police officers recovered a stolen vehicle out of Richfield on the 7700 block of 2nd Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of 77th Street East on a welfare check of three juveniles called in by a mandated report regarding an incident with a gun.
An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding at the intersection of eastbound Interstate 494 and Nicollet Avenue South. The motorist fled, and the officer terminated the pursuit. A KOPS alert was entered on the vehicle.
A domestic assault was reported on the 6300 block of 13th Avenue South. An arrest was made.
Dec. 5 – During a traffic stop for speeding at the intersection of Highway 62 East and Portland Avenue South, a man was arrested for DWI. During an inventory search, officers located 111 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.
A store employee reported being stalked on the 1100 block of 78th Street West. A man was arrested.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
Dec. 6 – Officers investigated a 911 hang-up on the 7100 block of Portland Avenue South. It was determined a fight had occurred between two of the residents, but one had left. An informational report was taken.
An auto theft was reported on the 6200 block of Sheridan Avenue South.
Richfield officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway on a report of a woman in custody for misdemeanor shoplifting.
Richfield officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway on a report of an attempted theft. According to asset protection, the property was recovered but the man fled on foot westbound. Dispatch advised that the business wished to have the male stopped and identified so he could be issued a formal trespass. The suspect was located and released on scene with a citation for disorderly conduct and trespassing.
An order for protection was violated on the 1000 block of 78th Street West after a woman was with her child’s father earlier in the day.
Dec. 7 – Lost property was reported at the intersection of 66 Street West and Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers spoke with a woman about harassing communication on the 6700 block of Penn Avenue South.
The left rear window of a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe was smashed on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Dec. 8 – Property was found on the 1000 block of Rae Drive.
Dec. 9 – Officers performed a felony traffic stop at the intersection of 77th Street West and Nicollet Avenue South. A suspect with three felony warrants was riding in the vehicle.
A woman was arrested following the report of a domestic assault on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
Dec. 10 – Officers responded to the 6300 block of Aldrich Avenue South for the report of a male who forced his way into a house and then assaulted one of the residents when they tried to make him leave. The man was located in the area and after a foot pursuit was taken into custody.
Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at the intersection of Penn Avenue South and 66th Street West where a man hit passengers on a Metro Transit bus.
An officer was dispatched on a report of a theft of a cellphone on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South. The officer later located the reporting party.
Upon running checks on the reporting party he was found to have an outstanding felony warrant. A vehicle search located marijuana, counterfeit currency, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
