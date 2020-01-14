For Dec. 30 to Jan. 7, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 30 – An officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 70th Street East and 13th Avenue South. The driver, a 49-year-old Eagan resident, was later arrested for DWI.
A report of a hit-and-run was taken at a parking lot on the 400 block of 66th Street West.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 1000 block of 78th Street West.
Tampering with a vehicle was reported on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
Theft of a license plate was reported on the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Jan. 1 – A counterfeit bill was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Officers were called to the report of a domestic on the 700 block of 78th Street East. A 25-year-old Richfield man was arrested.
A domestic situation between two parties was reported on the 6200 block of Logan Avenue South. One of the parties was later arrested.
Fraud was reported on the 800 block of 66th Street West.
Property was found on the 7600 block of Blaisdell Avenue South.
After investigating the report of shoplifting on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway, a 24-year-old Brooklyn Park man and a 33-year-old South St. Paul woman were arrested.
A theft was reported on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South.
Jan. 2 – An injured cat was found on the 100 block of 64th Street West. The cat was taken to a veterinarian where it later died.
Property was found on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Unknown suspects forced their way into an unattached garage on the 6800 block of Irving Avenue South.
The theft of a wallet was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Jan. 3 – A vehicle theft was reported on the 900 block of 78th Street East.
A stolen vehicle was located and impounded on the 900 block of 78th Street West.
An hour after the incident took place on the 1600 block of 66th Street East, officers investigated the report of a customer who became upset with an employee and flashed a handgun.
Property was found on the 6700 block of Portland Avenue South.
Officers investigated the report of a right, front passenger window on a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox causing about $400 in damages. The incident took place on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Jan. 4 – An officer investigated the report of an intoxicated man on 66th Street West.
Following a traffic stop for speeding on the 6500 block of Portland Avenue South, police arrested a 22-year-old Minneapolis man for fourth-degree DWI.
A 35-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested following a traffic stop because the person gave the police false information and also had several warrants. The incident took place at the intersection of 63rd Street West and Nicollet Avenue South.
Officers stopped a suspicious vehicle on the 700 block of 65th Street West. A 38-year-old Richfield man was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Unwanted messages received by a woman was reported on the 6800 block of 4th Avenue South.
A 56-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic assault on the 7100 block of Elliot Avenue South.
Officers arrested a 32-year-old man with no address for assault after receiving a call from the victim on the 1000 block of 78th Street East.
A theft was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Jan. 5 – An officer made a traffic stop on the 600 block of 66th Street East for a vehicle making a wide turn and failing to maintain its lane. A 39-year-old Overland Park, Kansas, man was arrested for second-degree DWI refusal.
Jan. 6 – An unknown party entered a building and stole items on the 6700 block of Lake Shore Drive.
Officers investigated the report of a missing person on the 3100 block of Alden Pond Lane. The person was later found.
Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway on the report of a man huffing canisters in a vehicle. The man, a 48-year-old Richfield resident, fought with officers and was arrested.
A robbery was reported on the 7300 block of 17th Avenue South. The suspect was not located.
Officers were called to the report of a domestic situation on the 6600 block of Oakland Avenue South. A man was arrested.
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.