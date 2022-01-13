For Dec. 29 through Jan. 4, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 29 - Damage to property was reported on the 400 block of 74th Street West.
A theft was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street East.
Dec. 30 - Officers investigated a home invasion on the 6300 block of 14th Avenue South. The suspect was not located.
Dec. 31 - An armed robbery was reported on the 1500 block of 66th Street East.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Jan. 1 - A 34-year-old Vadnais Heights man was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance on the 300 block of 77th Street West. The reporting party wanted her ex-boyfriend removed from the premises after he became belligerent from using cocaine and alcohol. The suspect had a warrant and resisted arrest.
Jan. 2 - A domestic assault was reported on the 6800 block of 18th Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Jan. 3 - More than $5,000 was stolen from a business located on the 6700 block of Lake Shore Drive, with a manager suspected as being responsible. When confronted, the manager provided $5,000 in cash, which was determined to have been withdrawn from the organization’s bank account.
Officers responded to an unwanted guest call on the 300 block of 77th Street East.
A purse was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Oliver Avenue South.
Jan. 4 - Officers responded to a report of criminal sexual conduct on the 6600 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6400 block of Penn Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.