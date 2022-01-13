richfield badge

For Dec. 29 through Jan. 4, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

Dec. 29 - Damage to property was reported on the 400 block of 74th Street West.

A theft was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street East.

Dec. 30 - Officers investigated a home invasion on the 6300 block of 14th Avenue South. The suspect was not located.

Dec. 31 - An armed robbery was reported on the 1500 block of 66th Street East.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

Jan. 1 - A 34-year-old Vadnais Heights man was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance on the 300 block of 77th Street West. The reporting party wanted her ex-boyfriend removed from the premises after he became belligerent from using cocaine and alcohol. The suspect had a warrant and resisted arrest.

Jan. 2 - A domestic assault was reported on the 6800 block of 18th Avenue South.

A theft was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

Jan. 3 - More than $5,000 was stolen from a business located on the 6700 block of Lake Shore Drive, with a manager suspected as being responsible. When confronted, the manager provided $5,000 in cash, which was determined to have been withdrawn from the organization’s bank account.

Officers responded to an unwanted guest call on the 300 block of 77th Street East.

A purse was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Oliver Avenue South.

Jan. 4 - Officers responded to a report of criminal sexual conduct on the 6600 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6400 block of Penn Avenue South.

— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers

