For Dec. 22-28, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 22 - A theft was reported on the 700 block of 78th Street East.
- A woman was reported missing on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
- Following a traffic stop on the 10-100 block of 66th Street West, the officer determined the occupied vehicle was stolen and the driver, a 25-year-old Minneapolis woman, was arrested.
Dec. 23 - A 32-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for theft on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
- A theft was reported on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
- A 39-year-old Richfield man was arrested on the 7000 block of 16th Avenue South and another man was transported to the hospital after officers responded to the address on the report of a disturbance.
Dec. 24 - Property was found near the intersection of 67th Street and Chicago Avenue South.
Dec. 26 - Officers responded to the area of the 7000 block of Nicollet, where they learned during the investigation that an attempted aggravated robbery had occurred. The victim was unable to give a detailed description and officers were unable to locate the suspect.
Dec. 27 - A 24-year-old Richfield man was arrested for assault after officers responded the report of a disturbance on the 1000 block of 78th Street East.
- Officers investigated the theft of a vehicle with a snowplow attached. The vehicle was parked with the keys inside and taken by an unknown suspect.
A 47-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail after officers investigated the report of a disturbance on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
- Officers investigated the report of a theft on the 1700 block of 78th Street West, where three women suspects entered the store and concealed $450 in merchandise and passed beyond all points of sale without attempting to purchase the items.
Dec. 28 - A man was arrested following a traffic stop at the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue for an outstanding warrant and possession of drugs.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
