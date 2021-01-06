For Dec. 16-22, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 16 - Two men in a blue or purple Mazda 6 were seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter on the 7700 block of Thomas Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 7700 block of Fourth Avenue South.
A wallet was reported stolen at a gas station on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A robbery attempt was reported on the 800 block of 66th Street West. A cell phone was the target of the unsuccessful robbery.
A 29-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested after officers found narcotics on him during an investigation of a theft on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
Dec. 17 - Four individuals were arrested following a traffic stop at the intersection of I-35W northbound and 106th Street West. Arrested were a 44-year-old Minneapolis man, a 41-year-old St. Anthony woman, a 39-year-old Corcoran man and a 34-year-old woman without an address.
A 34-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for various violations following a traffic stop on the 1300 block of 66th Street East.
Theft was reported on the 7300 block of 13th Avenue South.
The burglary of a storage unit was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
A 36-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for felony theft and six active warrants after he was caught for shoplifting on the 1100 block of 78th Street West. The man loaded a suitcase of clothing and fled the store before he was arrested.
Dec. 19 - Officers investigated the report of a motor vehicle theft at the 6800 block of Cedar Avenue South. The suspect took a 2019 Chevrolet Impala without keys and used the victim’s credit card at multiple convenience stores in Minneapolis.
The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
The victim told officers they had started their vehicle and left it running with the keys inside.
A man was arrested following the report of a theft on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
An assault was reported on the 7300 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A 47-year-old Richfield man and a 29-year-old Richfield woman were arrested at the scene of a disturbance on the 900 block of 77th Street East.
Dec. 20 - Shoplifting was reported on the 30 block of 66th Street West.
Officers took the report of a carjacking that occurred on the 6800 block of Xerxes Avenue South. The victim had her car taken by three men in their late teens as she was exiting her vehicle, which she had just parked in her detached garage. The suspects and the victim’s vehicle have not yet been located.
Officers responded to 66th Street East on the report of a robbery where a man displayed a handgun and demanded money. The man fled on foot prior to the arrival of officers.
A vehicle was reported stolen while the victim was shopping on 66th Street West.
A 21-year-old Minneapolis man and a 20-year-old man with no address were arrested following a burglary on the 6700 block of 10th Avenue South.
Dec. 21 - A stolen vehicle that was unoccupied was recovered on the 800 block of 66th Street East.
Shoplifting was reported on the 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A pair of license plates had been removed from a vehicle overnight on the 6300 block of DuPont Avenue South.
A 32-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for drug possession on the 1000 block of 78th Street West after being detained for shoplifting.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6200 block of Stevens Avenue South.
Dec. 22 - Officers responded to a report of a fight on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Terrorist threats were reported on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South. A 29-year-old Richfield man was arrested.
A burglary of a residence was reported on the 6800 block of Cedar Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
