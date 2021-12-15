For Dec. 1-7, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 1 - Officers responded to a suspicious activity report at the intersection of Upton Avenue and 67th Street West. Officers made contact with a man who was sitting in his vehicle near the address. Officers discovered the man had multiple warrants for his arrest, so they arrested the man and transported him to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.
A burglary was reported on the 6200 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The front door glass was broken for access.
A resident called to ask that a dead cat be removed on the 6700 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
A stolen license plate that had been located on another vehicle was recovered on the 1000 block of 78th Street West.
Dec. 2 - A tow dolly trailer was stolen on the 6600 block of Sheridan Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South. An open door was found and an alarm was sounding.
Dec. 3 - A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7500 block of Clinton Avenue South.
Dec. 4 - Officers responded to a call of suspicious activity on the 6600 block of Lyndale Avenue South, where they found an unoccupied stolen truck and extensive damage and money stolen from an ATM machine.
A resident located on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South reported that her ex-boyfriend had repeatedly violated a domestic abuse no-contact order through electronic communications.
A person was reported missing on the 7400 block of 10th Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6700 block of 13th Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Portland Avenue.
A business on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue South reported a theft of diapers. A 26-year-old woman without a home address was located with approximately $200 in stolen merchandise. She was transported to jail on a warrant.
A laptop computer was reported stolen on the 1000 block of 78th Street West.
Dec. 5 - A robbery was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
An officer responded to the report of a shoplifter hitting an employee of a business on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South. Officers located the 26-year-old St. Louis Park woman in a vehicle. She was later arrested for drugs and assault.
A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
Officers responded to the 6600 block of Cedar Avenue South on a report of a shoplifting in progress. Prior to arrival, officers learned that the suspect had left the scene. During the investigation, officers learned that force was threatened.
Dec. 6 - A theft was reported on the 800 block of 65th Street West.
Three vehicles were reported stolen from a dealership on the 500 block of 77th Street West.
A wallet was turned in to the Police Department and was found to have been stolen out of Bloomington.
A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1400 block of 66th Street East.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.