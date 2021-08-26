For Aug. 11-16, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Aug. 11 - Officers were dispatched for a welfare check where they found a man sleeping in the bandshell next to the Richfield Ice Arena on the 600 block of 66th Street East. Officers learned that the man had a Department of Corrections warrant from Wisconsin and was also a missing person out of Wisconsin.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 500 block of 77th Street West.
A 38-year-old Richfield man was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
A trailer was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Stevens Avenue South.
Aug. 12 - Officers responded to the report of a domestic assault on the 700 block of 77th Street East.
Aug. 13 - An assault was reported on the 6500 block of 2nd Avenue South.
A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for assault after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 77th Street West on a report of a group physically fighting in a parking lot. While en-route, dispatch stated that one individual had a knife and was trying to assault another person. When officers arrived to the scene they took the suspect into custody without incident.
The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 6700 block of 2nd Avenue South.
A disturbance was reported on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Aug. 14 - Credit card fraud was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
Aug. 15 - Officers responded to the report of a lost wallet on the 1200 block of 66th Street East. It was believed that the wallet was left on the counter of a business. The officer went into the business, but the wallet could not be located. The video cameras at the business were also not working. The victim eventually called and informed the officer that the wallet had been found in a vehicle between the seat and center console.
A pizza delivery driver had a vehicle stolen with the keys as he was making a delivery on the 6600 block of 11th Avenue South.
A cellphone and credit cards were reported stolen on the 1500 block of 66th Street West.
Aug. 16 - Fraud was reported on the 7600 block of Bryant Avenue South.
After responding to the report of a hit-and-run on the 0-100 block of 78th Street East, officers located the vehicle and determined it had been stolen.
A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.