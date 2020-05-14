For April 29 to May 5, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
April 29 – Officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of James Avenue South for a person lying in the street. Upon arrival, contact was made at the address listed, and the house was searched for anyone in distress. During the search, officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view, which lead to the execution of a search warrant.
Officers took a report of an auto theft on the 7600 block of Pleasant Avenue South. The victim’s Honda Civic was stolen out of the parking lot without keys.
An officer was dispatched to a found property call on the 7600 block of 17th Avenue South regarding a bicycle, which was of dark purple and pink color. The bicycle is stored at the city garage for safekeeping.
An officer was dispatched to a found property call on the 6700 block of Logan Avenue South regarding a bicycle, which was light purple. The bicycle is stored at the city garage for safekeeping.
Officers took a report of a vehicle theft at 65th Street West and Pleasant Avenue South.
Officers located an unoccupied stolen motorcycle on the 200 block of 78th Street West.
April 30 – Officers responded to the 7400 block of Humboldt Avenue South on the report of gunshots heard. Several casings were found.
Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on the 6300 block of Bryant Avenue South.
An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of 72nd Street East on an animal complaint call.
Officers took a phone report for fraud on the 6300 block of 15th Avenue South.
An officer was dispatched to a found property call on the 300 block of 77th Street East. The found property was a Sig Sauer magazine that was located near the fence at the Church of Assumption. The magazine was stored in the property room for safekeeping.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault on the 7600 block of Garfield Avenue South.
May 1 – An officer on routine patrol located a vehicle on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South that was reported stolen out of Minneapolis.
An officer was dispatched to the police department lobby on a report of a theft.
An officer took a report of a stolen license plate on the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South.
An officer was dispatched to the 6700 block of Elliot Avenue South on a report of an animal bite.
An adult male turned in a handgun found on the 6600 block of 1st Avenue South that was discovered stolen out of Minnetonka.
An officer was dispatched to a business for a theft.
An adult male confronted his ex-girlfriend on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South. He fled in a vehicle prior to police arrival.
An officer took a past-action theft report from a business.
Officers stopped a vehicle for equipment violations on the 2300 block of 69th Street West. An adult female was arrested for first-degree DWI.
May 2 – An officer took a fraud report of an unknown person opening an account in the victim’s name on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
A community service offer responded to the 7300 block of 5th Avenue South for a found bicycle.
May 3 – An adult male was served an order for protection during a traffic stop on the 1300 block of 66th Street East.
Unknown parties stole property from an employee on the 6500 block of Woodlake Drive.
Unknown suspects stole license plates from a victim’s vehicle on the 6600 block of Queen Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Grand Avenue South for a domestic call. Upon arrival, a 12-year-old vehicle stated the suspect had reached under her shirt and bra. One adult male was arrested for second-degree sexual assault and misdemeanor domestic assault.
May 4 – Officers located a suspicious group and multiple people fled on foot and in vehicles. An adult male was cited.
Officers stopped a vehicle on the 400 block of 64th Street East. The driver was arrested for DWI.
Officers took a report of a past-action domestic incident on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers took a report of a past-action credit card fraud on the 2800 block of 66th Street West.
An officer was contacted about a past-action theft from a location on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
An officer took a report of a stolen vehicle at 78th Street East and 12th Avenue South.
May 5 – Officers responded to a disturbance at 66th Street West and Girard Avenue South.
Officers took a report of a past-action domestic incident on the 1000 block of 77th Street East.
A report was taken of an employment scam of $750 on the 500 block of 73rd Street East.
An officer was dispatched to the 7100 block of Oak Grove Boulevard to an animal bite report.
Officers took a stolen vehicle report on the 6500 block of 16th Avenue South.
