For April 28 through May 4, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
April 28 - The theft of a motor vehicle was reported on the 800 block of 66th Street West. The victim’s pickup truck was stolen while he was inside of a business for approximately five minutes. The truck was left running with the keys in the ignition.
Officers responded to the 7500 block of Oliver Avenue South on the report of an assault. An 18-year-old Richfield woman was arrested after threatening a juvenile with a machete.
A burglary was reported on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South. The victim left the apartment door unlocked and a TV and laptop were stolen.
A man was assaulted on the 300 block of 77th Street East while attempted to stop a theft in progress.
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the 7600 block of 14th Avenue South. An altercation occurred at Washington Park among juveniles.
Two of the juveniles were followed home after the incident by a group of approximately four other juveniles. While in the front yard of a residence, one juvenile began threatening to beat up a girl’s mother and shoot up the house.
A 59-year-old Richfield man was arrested for assault after officers responded to the report of a disturbance on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
April 29 - A 27-year-old Austin, Texas, man was arrested after police located the stolen vehicle the suspect occupied on the 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A 53-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct after a scuffle with officers on the 6600 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The suspect was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. When officers arrived, the man refused to comply with instructions to leave and when officers attempted to escort him out of the building a struggle ensued. One of the officers involved sustained abrasions over the course of the struggle.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6500 block of Woodlake Drive. The total cost to repair the damage and replace the converter was $875.
The theft of a package was reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway. The victim’s vehicle was stolen while she was at work.
Credit/debit cards and $60 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 500 block of 77th Street West.
April 30 - An officer observed a motorist crash into a bridge. The driver then put the vehicle into reverse and struck the Richfield squad car. The driver, a 31-year-old Bloomington man, was later arrested for DWI at the intersection of Highway 62 East and Portland Avenue South.
May 1 - Credit card fraud was reported on the 6600 block of Lakeshore Drive.
An assault was reported on the 1200 block of 66th Street East.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
May 2 - A domestic disturbance was reported on the 6600 block of Richfield Parkway.
May 3 - A domestic disturbance was reported on the 300 block of 77th Street West. A woman was slapped in the face by her ex-fiancé.
A search warrant was executed on the 600 block of 77th Street East.
Fraud was reported on the 7100 block of 14th Avenue South.
A cell phone was reported stolen from a bag on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
May 4 - A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Chicago Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
