For April 27 through May 3, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
April 27 - A 27-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for fleeing an officer in a vehicle on the 1500 block of 72nd Street West. Officers attempted a traffic stop when a man fled in the vehicle. The driver came to a stop in a business parking lot, where officers made the arrest.
Mail theft was reported on the 6200 block of Penn Avenue South. The victim stated her belief that the mail, which included a check for $3,000, was taken by a cousin.
Officers responded to the report of an assault that occurred at the Richfield Middle School. Two eighth-grade boys got into a physical altercation, the fight was broken up by a teacher, and both boys were suspended.
A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 300 block of 77th Street West.
Theft was reported on the 2900 block of 66th Street West.
Two teenage girls – a 19-year-old from Minneapolis and an 18-year-old from Eagan – were arrested for theft on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
April 28 - A disturbance was reported on the 1000 block of 77th Street East.
Richfield police received the report of credit card fraud from another agency.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 600 block of 78th Street East.
Officers recovered a stolen vehicle on the 600 block of 77th Street East.
Graffiti was reported on the sound wall just to the north of the 6200 block of Irving Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6600 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A theft was reported at a business on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Clinton Avenue South.
April 29 - A theft of a Ring doorbell camera was reported on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
An officer responded to a mental health call on the 7100 block of Lake Shore Drive.
A vehicle with the keys in the ignition was stolen on the 6200 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of 78th Street East.
Shoplifting was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West. A 36-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested.
The theft of controlled substances by an employee was reported on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue South.
A 40-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for shoplifting on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
Officers saw a vehicle on the 300 block of 69th Street that was wanted by the Centennial Lakes Police Department for kidnapping, terroristic threats and aggravated robbery. Officers transferred custody of the party to a Centennial Lakes Officer.
April 30 - An assault was reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
Officers investigated the report of a possible identity theft. An unknown suspect created a Chase Bank account using the victim’s name. No monetary loss was reported.
The theft of a wallet was reported on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
May 1 - A license plate was reported stolen from a parked vehicle on the 1200 block of 78th Street.
An online scam was reported on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue. The victim said he sent $2,500.
May 2 - A disturbance was reported on the 7000 block of 12th Avenue South.
Criminal damage to property was reported on the 1300 block of 78th Street East.
A domestic assault was reported on the 2700 block of 66th Street West.
May 3 - Officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Bryant Avenue South, where a woman was determined to be deceased by overdose.
Graffiti was reported on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South. Seven Jersey barriers were spray painted.
The theft of a catalytic converter was reported at 2 Meridian Crossings.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.