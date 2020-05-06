For April 22-28, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
April 22 – Unknown suspected entered a victim’s unlocked vehicle and took several items on the 6600 block of Queen Avenue South.
Police officers took a report of a stolen vehicle while the driver was inside a gas station on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
An officer took a report of harassing communications on the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue South.
An adult female pumped gas into a vehicle and fled prior to paying for it on the 2900 block of 66th Street West.
An officer responded to Home Depot, 6301 Richfield Pkwy., on a report of a male who in custody for shoplifting.
An officer was dispatched on a found property call on the 7300 block of Humboldt Avenue South.
An officer was dispatched on a phone report regarding a catalytic converter theft on the 6800 block of Columbus Avenue South.
An officer was dispatched to a location on the 0 block of 66th Street West on a report of damage to property.
Unknown parties entered a controlled-access garage and stole items from the victim’s vehicle on the 6900 block of Thomas Avenue South. Credit cards were used at an off-site location.
An officer took a report of criminal damage to property on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched on a report of a hit-and-run on the 500 block of 66th Street East. An adult female was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Officers responded to the intersection of 76th Street West and Penn Avenue South on an assault report. An adult male was arrested.
An officer took a phone theft report on the 7600 block of Stevens Avenue South.
Officers responded to a shoplifter on the 0 block of 66th Street East. A male was issued a citation for theft.
An officer was dispatched to a found property call regarding a bicycle that was abandoned behind public storage on the 200 block of 78th Street West. The bicycle has no serial number was of the Rampar brand. The bicycle was taken to the city garage for safekeeping.
April 23 – Officers located a person passed out on the side of the road on the 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue South. An adult female was arrested for drug possession.
An officer was dispatched to a business on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue South for a stolen vehicle report. An unreported stolen vehicle was also found at the business.
An officer on routine patrol located an unoccupied stolen vehicle out of Minneapolis on the 6900 block of Cedar Avenue South.
An officer took a report of a theft on the 6700 block of Vincent Avenue South.
April 24 – An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on the 7300 block of Nicollet Avenue South. An adult male and female were arrested for third-degree drug possession.
Officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Queen Avenue South for a disturbance. One adult male was voluntarily transported to Fairview Southdale for mental health issues. Upon arrival, he had to be restrained to stop him from trying to pull out his hair and hit himself.
Officers took a report of a theft from auto on the 300 block of 77th Street West. The victim had been staying at this location, and overnight, an unknown person took two phones and paperwork containing personal information.
Officers located an unoccupied stolen vehicle out of Burnsville on the 700 block of 78th Street East. The vehicle was towed.
An officer was dispatched to a found pet on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South. The animal was a white ferret with no collar or tags. The ferret was impounded at the Bloomington Kennel.
Officers took a phone report for theft from auto on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
An officer took a report of an order for protection violation on the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South.
Officers located an unoccupied stolen vehicle on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South. One adult male was arrested.
Officers responded to a report of a gas drive-off on the 2900 block of 66th Street West.
Officers were requested to assist at the scene of a fire alarm on the 6600 block of 66th Street West.
April 25 – Officers responded to a past-action burglary of a business on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South. Suspects broke through a glass door and stole a cash register.
A victim reported a delayed theft of a package on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
An officer took a report of a possible theft of a cellphone on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South.
Officers responded to the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South in reference to a medical call.
April 26 – An officer took a phone report for damage to property on the 6400 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
An officer took a phone report on a theft from auto that occurred on the 7200 block of Chicago Avenue South.
April 27 – An officer initiated a disturbance call on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
A community service officer responded to the 7600 block of 14th Avenue South for a found bicycle.
An officer responded on a call of a theft on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue South.
An officer took a report of a stolen vehicle on the 600 block of 78th Street East.
A victim reported a bicycle stolen from her garage on the 7200 block of Newton Avenue South.
An unknown suspected stole a vehicle that was left unattended, running and unlocked on the 2900 block of 66th Street West.
Officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Pillsbury Avenue South on a credit card fraud report.
Officers took a report in the police department lobby of a domestic assault at the intersection of 76th Street East and Portland Avenue South.
April 28 – An officer was dispatched to the 800 block of 66th Street East on a report of an overnight burglary.
City Hall received a letter suggesting a bomb threat.
An adult male was refusing to leave a business on the 2900 block of 66th Street West when requested by staff members. The male was found to be heavily intoxicated and transported to the hospital for evaluation.
A community service officer responded to the 700 block of 76th Street East for a found property report.
An officer was dispatched to Home Depot on a report of a shoplifter.
Officers were dispatched by the Bloomington Police Department to the above address on a report of an assault that occurred in Richfield.
An officer stopped a vehicle for not having license plates on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South. The driver was found to be attempting to evade the motor vehicle tax and was arrested.
