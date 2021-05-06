For April 21-27, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
April 21 - A person with dementia was reported missing on the 7400 block of 12th Avenue South. The individual was later located at Fairview Southdale Hospital.
A burglary was reported on the 6700 block of Richfield Parkway. A pair of vehicle wheels were stolen from an underground garage.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6700 block of Richfield Parkway.
A 19-year-old Anoka woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and outstanding warrants following a traffic stop at the intersection of 70th Street East and Nicollet Avenue South.
April 22 - A 60-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for DWI after officers observed the vehicle he was driving strike a light pole and continue on. The arrest took place on the 0-100 block of 73rd Street East.
April 23 - A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6400 block of Grand Avenue South.
April 24 - Officers responded to the report of a fight on the 7300 block of Chicago Avenue South. The two combatants were separated.
A domestic incident was reported on the 7100 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
April 25 - A 28-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for second-degree domestic assault on the 800 block of 65th Street West.
A man was arrested for causing a disturbance on the 800 block of 66th Street West.
April 26 - Richfield Police received a report of credit card fraud from another agency for further investigation. The fraud was reported on the 100 block of 78th Street West.
A trailer was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Penn Avenue South.
Officers investigated the report of a suspicious vehicle with two flat tires at the intersection of 65th Street East and Bloomington Avenue South. The vehicle was found to be stolen.
Officers were dispatched to a customer trouble call on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue South in regards to someone not wearing a mask.
April 27 - Officers investigated a report of a verbal argument on the 1200 block of 78th Street East.
A 77-year-old Richfield man was arrested after refusing to leave the city hall vestibule at the 6700 block of Portland Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
