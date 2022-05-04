For Jan. 13-19, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
April 20 - A resident reported harassing phone and text messages from a known man on the 7200 block of Portland Avenue South.
Theft reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
Theft from a vehicle was reported while parked in a parking lot on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South after the victim’s wallet was stolen.
April 21 - A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 6700 block of Penn Avenue South.
A school bus stop arm violation was reported on the 100 block of 76th Street East.
Multiple thefts were reported at a retail store on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
A man was arrested on the 8300 block of 4th Avenue South on a warrant for criminal sexual conduct.
A court order was reported violated on the 6300 block of 13th Avenue South.
Multiple people were reported fighting in a parking lot on the 0-100 block of 66th Street East.
April 22 - Officers responded to a vehicle stopped on the bridge at 66th Street over Highway 77. The driver of the vehicle was seen running from the area. The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Burnsville and the suspect was arrested later after a foot chase with officers.
Damage to property valued at over $1,000 was reported at the intersection of 75th Street West and Logan Avenue South.
A neighborhood disturbance was reported on the 6900 block of Sheridan Avenue South. According to the report, an older man was yelling at a woman who reported an incident about her dog. The woman said the man appeared to be intoxicated or to be having some other issue as she said he was difficult to understand.
A burglary was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
April 23 - A 40-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for DWI and after a search of the vehicle, a handgun and narcotics were found.
Threats were reported on the 7200 block of Portland Avenue South.
Police and fire personnel responded to a fire at a business on the 6400 block of Penn Avenue South.
A 30-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for assault after officers responded to a call on the 2700 block of 66th Street West. The woman is alleged to have had a knife.
April 24 - A 26-year-old Cottage Grove woman was arrested on the 500 block of 76th Street East for DWI and illegally carrying a weapon.
Theft was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
Threats and a burglary were reported on the 7000 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Auto parts were reported stolen on the 6300 block of Logan Avenue South.
After a vehicle was stopped on the 6500 block of Portland Avenue South, the suspect fled in the vehicle at a high rate of speed.
Property damage was reported on the 6600 block of Penn Avenue South.
April 25 - A theft was reported on the 6900 block of Park Avenue South.
A wallet was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
April 26 - Richfield Police received a report from another agency about a case of fraud on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South.
A resident on the 6500 block of Woodlake Drive reported jewelry being stolen from an apartment.
A 28-year-old woman with no address was arrested for theft on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
