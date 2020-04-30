For April 15-21, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
April 15 – Officers took a report of a vehicle theft that was witnessed on the 700 block of 18th Avenue South.
Officers responded to a possible burglary on the 1000 block of 77th Street East where a firearm was stolen.
An officer took a report for a theft from an auto on the 7600 block of Harriet Avenue South. The victim forgot to lock the doors on their vehicle and their wallet was stolen. Shortly afterward, the cards stolen from the wallet were used at multiple stores.
Officers responded to a shoplifter in custody on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway. A male suspect was cited for theft and released.
Officers responded to a theft on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South where the suspect left in a vehicle and was located
A victim reported theft of two Amazon packages from his front step on the 7400 block of Elliot Avenue South.
A victim reported that a friend had obtained a handicapped placard in her name on the 6700 block of Portland Avenue South. The incident happened in 2018, and she just found out about it last month.
A victim reported receiving threats through multiple media sources from an ex-girlfriend on the 7200 block of 14th Avenue South.
Officers responded to a report of an assault on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South.
April 16 – A suspect was arrested for a felony warrant during the investigation of a traffic stop on 65th Street West and Penn Avenue South.
Officers stopped a vehicle for failing to stop for a stop sign on the 800 block of 74th Street West. An adult male was arrested for DWI and an outstanding no-bail warrant.
The police department took a phone report regarding an intentional damage to a vehicle on the 7100 block of 11th Avenue South.
Officers took a report of debit card fraud on the 6700 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
Officers responded to the 0 block of 66th Street West for a past-action burglary.
Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of 76th Street West on a welfare check. An adult male obstructed the legal process and was transported to jail.
April 17 – Officers responded to the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South on the report of a disturbance. An adult male was subsequently arrested for domestic assault.
An officer took a report of a theft on the 7400 block of Clinton Avenue South.
An officer took a report of a stolen vehicle on the 700 block of 78th Street East.
An officer was dispatched on a report of a shoplifter in custody on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway. The male was cited and released.
Officers took a report of a stolen catalytic converter on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A report was taken of a broken bathroom window by a rock on the 6200 block of Oliver Avenue South.
An officer was dispatched to the 6800 block of Chicago Avenue South on multiple calls of two people actively fighting in the intersection.
Officers responded to the 7400 block of Washburn Avenue South on a report of a domestic incident. An adult male was arrested.
An officer responded to the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival and after running the license plate, the officer determined the vehicle was stolen. The sole occupant of the vehicle was arrested.
Officers were dispatched to a phone report about terroristic threats on the 6600 block of 5th Avenue South.
April 18 – Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 78th Street East for a disturbance of a couple arguing. It was later turned into them driving under the influence.
A theft suspect fled from officers on foot on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
An officer responded on a call of graffiti on the 7300 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
An officer took a phone report involving the theft of a catalytic converter on the 0 block of 69th Street East.
Officers received a purse found on the 7500 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South on an unwanted guest call. An adult male was arrested on a felony warrant.
April 19 – An officer responded to the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South on a report of an auto theft.
Officers took a phone report of a past-action theft on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
April 20 – Officers assisted other law enforcement agencies in conducting a felony stop on Highway 77.
Officers assisted the Burnsville Police Department in detaining a suspect on the 1400 block of 77th Street East.
A community service officer responded to the 1500 block of 66th Street East for a found pet.
Officers took a report of a vehicle that had been stolen on the 6600 block of Lynwood Boulevard.
An officer took a phone report for a missing, vulnerable juvenile on the 7600 block of 14th Avenue South.
An adult female was apprehended for shoplifting on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
An officer responded to the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South on the initial report of terroristic threats.
April 21 – Officers took a phone report for damage to property on the 7100 block of 15th Avenue South.
Officers stopped a vehicle for driving after cancelation-inimical to public safety and felony warrant. An adult male and two adult females were arrested for drugs.
A female was cited and trespassed from the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway for shoplifting.
The police department received a report of fraud from another law enforcement agency for further investigation.
