For April 14-20, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
April 14 - A 29-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for tampering with a vehicle on the 6600 block of Third Avenue South.
A vehicle on the 400 block of 66th Street West was damaged to gain entry and several items were reported stolen.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A purse was reported stolen on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
April 15 - Officers responded to the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South on a report of a domestic disturbance.
A family heirloom was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6600 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The unknown suspect broke a passenger window to gain access to the vehicle.
Two suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South, but were interrupted.
April 16 - Officers assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with civil unrest in Brooklyn Center. Members of Platoon 3 assisted the State Patrol in making two arrests on the 1300 block of 67th Avenue North.
April 17 - A 52-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for burglary on the 400 block of 66th Street West. Officers responded to the address when a commercial alarm was activated.
A 24-year-old Richfield man was arrested for second-degree assault after officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 700 block of 78th Street East.
April 18 - Damage to property was reported on the 6400 block of Pleasant Avenue South after a rock was thrown through a window.
April 19 - An unknown suspect gained unauthorized access to a checking account and removed $756 on the 300 block of 76th Street West.
April 20 - A theft was reported on the 6300 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
An attempted theft was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
An officer was dispatched to the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South on the report of a package theft. The suspect was the guest of another resident who, when the victim asked him to return the package, threatened to assault the victim.
A 31-year-old Richfield man was arrested for obstruction after being questioned about looking into vehicles and going into an open garage on the 7400 block of Washburn Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
