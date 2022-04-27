For April 13-19, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
April 13 - Tampering with a parked vehicle was reported on the 7200 block of Portland Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 6600 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A 59-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft after officers were called to the 0-100 block of 66th Street West. The suspect fled in a vehicle after a traffic stop was attempted.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A disturbance was reported on the 2900 block of 66th Street West.
April 14 - Damage to property was reported on the 7000 block of 3rd Avenue South.
A bus stop arm violation was reported on the 600 block of 75th Street East.
A 45-year-old woman with no address was arrested for theft on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
A theft was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A report of child maltreatment was investigated on the 7300 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
A 29-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic assault on the 6700 block of Clinton Avenue South.
Officers conducted a death investigation on the 6900 block of 5th Avenue South.
A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant on the 1000 block of 78th Street West. The man told police he had swallowed drugs and was transported to the hospital.
Property damage was reported on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue South. The reporting party stated sugar had been poured into his vehicle’s gas tank.
A theft was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1600 block of 66th Street East. The victim left the vehicle unlocked, running and with the keys in the ignition while going into a business.
A 27-year-old woman from Minneapolis and a 25-year-old woman from Champlin were arrested for theft on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
April 15 - No incidents listed.
April 16 - A 26-year-old Fridley woman and a 27-year-old Mounds View man were arrested on the 1200 block of 7th Street East for illegal possession of a firearm and for aiding an offender to avoid arrest.
Officers responded to the report of a hit-and-run crash. A man was later arrested on numerous charges.
Richfield officers assisted the State Patrol after a suspect fled on foot at the intersection of I-35W and 66th Street West.
April 17 - An unwanted guest was reported on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A 24-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for assault on the 2700 block of 66th Street West.
An 18-year-old Shakopee man was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle near the intersection of 66th Street West and I-35W.
April 18 - Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 68th Street East and Cedar Avenue South for violation of a school bus stop arm.
Following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 77th Street East, a 35-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for giving officers the wrong name, and a 34-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for possession of a firearm without a permit.
April 19 - Harassment was reported on the 7200 block of Portland Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
