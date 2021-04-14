For April 1-6, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
April 1 - Officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of 15th Avenue South on a report of a violation of an order for protection.
April 2 - A report of student maltreatment on the 7300 block of Bloomington Avenue South will be investigated further.
An assault was reported on the 1300 block of 78th Street East.
April 3 - Following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 61st Street East, the driver, a 39-year-old Bloomington man, was arrested after a search of the vehicle yielded narcotics and a loaded firearm.
A carjacking was reported on the 800 block of 65th Street West.
April 4 - An assault was reported on the 600 block of 78th Street East.
A 29-year-old Richfield man was arrested after police responded to the report of an assault at the intersection of 74th Street West and Queen Avenue South. The suspect was apprehended after fleeing on foot.
April 5 - A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at the intersection of 78th Street East and 12th Avenue South after a traffic stop. The driver failed to pull over for multiple blocks before finally stopping.
Multiple vehicles were reported stolen from a dealership on the 1400 block of 77th Street East.
A 32-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for assault after officers responded to the 6300 block of 13th Avenue South.
April 6 - Officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue for the report of a gun-pointing incident. In an apparent road rage incident, a man pointed a firearm at the victim and threatened to shoot him. Officers located the suspect in a nearby parking lot at which time he fled in his vehicle. The vehicle pursuit was terminated due to the suspect driving recklessly and endangering the public. The suspect was identified from previous police contacts with the vehicle. The victim verified the suspect’s identity in a photo lineup.
Officers were dispatched to a disturbance on the 6900 block of Knox Avenue South where a child was on the phone and screaming and fighting was heard in the background.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
