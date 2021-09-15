richfield badge

For Sept. 1-7, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

Sept. 1 - A 44-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested following a traffic stop on the 1100 block of 68th Street East. The vehicle was later found to be stolen.

Sept. 2 - After responding to a parking complaint on the 6700 block of Garfield Avenue South, a vehicle was found to be stolen and was towed to a secure lot.

Officers responded to the report of assault on the 6200 block of Upton Avenue South. A man allegedly punched his father in the face, but left prior to the arrival of the officer.

Officers were dispatched to a welfare check on the 800 block of 78th Street West, where they found a man in possession of narcotics and burglary tools.

Packages were reported stolen on the 6400 block of Oliver Avenue South.

Sept. 3 - A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for assault on the 6900 block of Pillsbury Avenue South after officers responded to a report of a domestic situation. The reporting party stated that his sister was getting hit by her boyfriend.

A theft was reported on the 1600 block of 66th Street East. Two suspects allegedly stole a phone.

Officers investigated the report of a person going through vehicles in a parking lot on the 6200 block of Pleasant Avenue South.

Sept. 4 - Officers responded to a report of two women smoking marijuana in a vehicle with a child inside on the 7000 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

Sept. 5 - A 40-year-old Chanhassen man was arrested for invasion of privacy on the 7300 block of Emerson Avenue South. Narcotics were found on the man during a search.

A past-action assault was reported on the 6400 block of Wentworth Avenue South.

A disturbance was reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.

A domestic assault was reported on the 6300 block of Aldrich Avenue South.

Sept. 6 - No activity reported

Sept. 7 - An assault was reported on the 800 block of 65th Street West. A 22-year-old Richfield man was arrested.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of 66th Street East on a report of a theft. One of the suspects was later located near the area and was positively identified on theft charges. Hours later, it was determined that the suspect was also involved in a motor vehicle theft out of Minneapolis that occurred earlier in the day. The vehicle was recovered and impounded.

Officers responded to the report of a father-daughter domestic disturbance on the 6400 block of Knox Avenue South.

— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers

