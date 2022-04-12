Jonathan O’Shaughnessy was shot and killed while walking home from Fourth of July festivities in Richfield nearly five years ago. While there have been some breaks in the case, Richfield Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue the investigation.
No arrests made yet as the investigation continues nearly 5 years after the murder
After nearly five years of investigating, the Richfield Police Department recently released a statement to the Sun Current saying that the department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has “identified a person they know to be directly involved in the murder of Jonathan O’Shaughnessy and continue to investigate his role in this incident.”
O’Shaughnessy was walking home from city Fourth of July festivities in 2017 when he was shot and killed. A van pulled up to the group O’Shaughnessy was walking with on 64th Street and an unidentified person opened fire, hitting the victim in the chest in what police said appeared to be a random drive-by shooting.
O’Shaughnessy’s mother, Cynthia Kuntz, said her son died in her arms.
While the recent news was an important step in finding O’Shaughnessy’s killer, Kuntz said her family won’t be satisfied until the killer is found and prosecuted.
“Our feelings after (nearly 5) years is hope, and we are feeling many emotions as we wait for arrests,” Kuntz wrote in an email to the Sun Current. “We are waiting for the next steps for our case. There has been no information given to use regarding what and when we can expect further good news.”
In a statement to the Sun Current, Richfield Police wrote, “As with any ongoing investigation, police do and will continue to develop leads in this case and welcome any additional information anyone may have.”
Kuntz said that while they are relying on the expertise of police investigators to break the case, the family, like many others across the state, is suffering.
“I would like to say that, as with many grieving families in Minnesota who have lost their loved ones to gun violence, we desperately seek the public’s help to find Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy. It shouldn’t happen to you for it to matter to you,” Kuntz wrote.
She continued: “The police continue to talk to numerous people with direct knowledge or information. ... Someone always knows something – Jonathan’s life mattered.”
Kuntz added that there is a $50,000 reward available to any person who assists police with information leading to an arrest or conviction in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
To provide new information about the case, call the Richfield Police Department at 612-861-9800 or 800-222-8477, or Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.