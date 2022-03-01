Over the past 20 years, Richfield has invested millions of dollars in redevelopment, utilizing its prime metro location and amenities to attract new residents and businesses.
Among city staff, there are only a few who have been around for it all.
Melissa Poehlman is one of them.
With her long history with the city, the Richfield City Council confirmed Poehlman as the new Director of the Community Development Department. Poehlman has been serving as the interim director since the departure of John Stark in December 2021.
She is the first woman to serve in the role.
Poehlman’s professional objectives, starting in 2003 when she was hired as an intern, has focused on creating sustainable, functional and attractive places within the community. But beyond her professional life, Poehlman has a personal love for the community, as well.
“I love this community and this department and I want to do my best for it,” said Poehlman. “Richfield is like a home to me, as I began my career here, and lived here for 10 years, too.”
In 2005, Poehlman was hired full-time as the community development assistant coordinator, a position that no longer exists in the department. From there, stints as the zoning administrator, planner and city planner were added to Poehlman’s resume, before assuming the role of assistant community development director in 2017.
“Melissa is one of the smartest people I have met,” City Manager Katie Rodriguez said. “She is in high demand within the urban planning and redevelopment fields, but deeply committed to Richfield. We are lucky to keep her here and benefit from her vast experience and knowledge.”
As she transitions into the director role, Poehlman hopes to lean on the experience and expertise of her staff, and work to bridge the day-to-day operations of the department with the goals of city leadership.
Part of that will be guiding future redevelopment.
“Looking ahead, I see really good things in the future for Richfield,” Poehlman said. “It will be exciting to hopefully see transformation near The Hub and redevelopment that will help the city become more equitable, sustainable and accessible.”
She acknowledges that times of transition, though challenging, can also offer great opportunities:
“Right now, we have a chance to examine our systems and make sure that they are producing the changes we want to see. We need to be looking at what we want Richfield to be for our kids and grandkids and move toward that common vision.”
Her dedication to the field and to the city, leave Rodriguez confident that the city is in good hands under Poehlman’s watch.
“I’m excited to see Melissa move into this position,” Rodriguez said. “Her quality of work and her ability to communicate that work is impressive. She’s a good teacher and is open to exploring new ways to approach things.”
In addition to her tireless work for the city, Poehlman stays busy by keeping up with her two children, following Wisconsin sports teams and enthusiastically planning trips to Walt Disney World.
In addition, she volunteers her time to mentor young planners through the Minnesota Chapter of the American Planning Association, and has previously served as one of the professional development officers for the chapter, teaching courses for members at a statewide level.
- Courtesy of the City of Richfield Communications Department
