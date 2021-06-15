City looking toward public engagement, exploration of funding strategies
City officials have been planning a new interpretive center for Wood Lake Nature Center since February, partnering with HGA, a national interdisciplinary architectural firm known for several projects across the metro.
“We’re looking ahead to the future and know the building is in rough shape,” Richfield Recreation Director Amy Markle told the Sun Current. “We can’t always meet the demands that we have from the schools and the public for class sizes and for rental groups that want to use the space.”
With that in mind, the city has been working on pre-design with HGA to look at replacing the center’s facility. The project cost is estimated at $20 million.
Wood Lake Nature Center celebrated its 50th anniversary last month.
Initial work to replace the facility has included the development of a master plan that highlights guiding principles as planners gather information and develop funding solutions. Markle said one of the main principles is to “create a nature center that is everybody’s nature center.”
Understanding that the current facility has long provided a space where people feel comfortable and enjoy return visits, she said the building has not kept up with growing demands. The city is looking at a future facility that will serve that serve as a teaching tool in its own right.
“It will be sustainably built so that we can teach people about sustainable design and energy efficiency,” Markle said. “It will maximize daylight and solar energy. We’ll be looking at geothermal, natural ventilation and how air moves through the space. ... The question is: How can we design something that is really part of nature so that it aesthetically fits into the park?”
Initial plans, Markle explained, are to create spaces that lead to memorable experiences so that visitors return. She added that it’s important to create a destination which serves as a “bridge to the outdoors.”
Markle hopes the experience will inspire visitors to explore other natural spaces. “We hope it would open people to the broader system of parks in the region and state,” she said.
Moving ahead, Markle said the city will consider two important aspects of any public project: a public engagement phase to collect information and the development of a funding plan.
The city will begin the information gathering element this summer, an effort that will stretch into the fall. An important focus, Markle said, is providing equity and inclusion, especially in reaching out to all potential public stakeholders.
As for funding, the city has submitted a $10 million bonding request to the state. Markle indicated the city would look at matching the bonding, but how fast the project advances will depend on the state’s action or inaction.
“Much will depend on the bonding bill,” Markle said, “but I think we’re an awesome project and we’re hoping we can be funded next year.”
The goal is to get the project done “in a few years,” Markle said.
