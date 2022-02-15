Griffin Camp (left) joined his father, Brandon, and two brothers, Logan and Ethan (background), for some ice fishing during the Richfield Ice & Snow Festival on Taft Lake Feb. 12. The event, which in previous years featured only ice fishing, was expanded this year to include snowshoeing, fires to warm by, as well as s’mores, hot coffee, and hot chocolate. The city also gave away goodie bags to those attending
Several attendees of the Richfield Ice & Snow Festival move in toward the heat of the fire offered for making s’mores and for keeping festival-goers warm. The temperature hovered around 7 degrees above zero. (Sun Current staff photo by Raymond T. Rivard)
Griffin Camp (left) joined his father, Brandon, and two brothers, Logan and Ethan (background), for some ice fishing during the Richfield Ice & Snow Festival on Taft Lake Feb. 12. The event, which in previous years featured only ice fishing, was expanded this year to include snowshoeing, fires to warm by, as well as s’mores, hot coffee, and hot chocolate. The city also gave away goodie bags to those attending
Richfield Recreation Supervisor Jessica Anderson (seated) assists visitors to the Richfield Ice & Snow Festival. (Sun Current staff photo by Raymond T. Rivard)
Several attendees of the Richfield Ice & Snow Festival move in toward the heat of the fire offered for making s’mores and for keeping festival-goers warm. The temperature hovered around 7 degrees above zero. (Sun Current staff photo by Raymond T. Rivard)
A couple of Ice & Snow Festival attendees move in for a cup of hot cocoa. (Sun Current staff photo by Raymond T. Rivard)
Visitors to the Richfield Ice & Snow Festival use snowshoes to take a short walk around Taft Park. (Sun Current staff photo by Raymond T. Rivard)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.