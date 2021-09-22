Richfield cross country coach Marty Huberty finished the second of 24 loops measuring just over 1.3 miles during his 24-hour marathon on Saturday, Sept. 18 in Richfield. He started and finished at the house of one of his runners and slept when he could in his trailer.

Huberty began at the top of each hour and was joined by current and past Richfield cross country runners and families once again this year. 

He plans to run his 100th official (26.2 miles) marathon, Twin Cities Marathon Sunday, Oct. 3.

Home base
Coach Marty's 24 hour marathon start
Runners line up at the start/finish line for Richfield Cross Country coach Marty Huberty's 24-hour marathon in Richfield Sept. 18. Huberty ran one 1.3 mile loop at the top of each hour with a start/stop near a Spartans runner's home. 
Coach Marty Huberty running

Coach Marty with Joe Carr
Richfield Cross Country coach Marty Huberty, right, visits with Joe Carr, middle, after the two complete one loop during Coach Marty's 24-hour marathon in Richfield Sept. 18.

