Richfield cross country coach Marty Huberty finished the second of 24 loops measuring just over 1.3 miles during his 24-hour marathon on Saturday, Sept. 18 in Richfield. He started and finished at the house of one of his runners and slept when he could in his trailer.
Huberty began at the top of each hour and was joined by current and past Richfield cross country runners and families once again this year.
He plans to run his 100th official (26.2 miles) marathon, Twin Cities Marathon Sunday, Oct. 3.
