Photo: #BeTheLightMN in Richfield

Spartan Field, home of the Richfield High School baseball team took part in the #BeTheLightMN campaign organized by the Minnesota State High School League. Stadiums across the state were illuminated in various forms to honor the students and teams that haven’t had an opportunity to compete this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lights will be on at the baseball field for 20 minutes each night starting at 20:20 (8:20 p.m.) in the spirit of hope, optimism and love. A video narrated by Dick Bremer and produced by the MSHSL speaks about how the lights serve as a beacon for the students doing schoolwork from home, teachers doing their job remotely, coaches’ absent from students lives and all the families and community members looking for some sort of normalcy. “Everyone took the same path, following the light to a better day,” Bremer said. “The fields, diamonds and courts were empty of humans but filled with humanity.” 

