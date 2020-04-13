Photo: #BeTheLightMN in Richfield
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Jason Olson
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
E-editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Charges filed in Ramsey gun store burglary
- Bloomington police: Dad’s anger over son’s hunger results in dad’s arrest
- First Wright County death from COVID—19 reported
- Rogers family deals with COVID-19
- Anoka County property tax statements late
- Anoka rehab and living center among facilities with COVID-19 'outbreak'
- Update on COVID-19 in Isanti County: Four lab-confirmed cases total
- Coon Rapids clinic expands in-home visits, even when it can’t get paid for them
- 1st Maple Grove resident confirmed with COVID-19
- Anoka County’s faithful adapt to new reality during pandemic
Images
Videos
Commented
- Judge Thomas B. Poch (6)
- Robert Francis Peterka (3)
- Mary L. (Walser) Falzone (2)
- Doris Jean Hirman (2)
- Letter: Connexus Energy: ‘Half-truths’? (2)
- Fillmore W. Olson (1)
- Jared D. Hoheisel (1)
- Roland Frank Terhaar (1)
- Coronavirus: the good, the bad, and the so-so (1)
- Letter to the editor: A message from the mayor of Wayzata (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.