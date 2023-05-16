Girls lacrosse improves to 4-4 with 10-8 win over Holy Angels
“Celebration” was a fitting post-game song coming from the speakers at St. Louis Park Stadium following the Orioles’ 10-8 girls lacrosse win over Holy Angels (4-5) on Friday.
Not only did the win lift the Orioles back to .500 (4-4) but they honored the four seniors on Senior Night with a halftime ceremony for Mya Stanberry, Anna McCallon, Cecilia Meyen and Shaydi Falcon.
Park (4-4) led 4-2 at halftime before what turned out to be a busy second half as the teams traded 12 goals.
Park built a 10-5 lead with under 10 minutes to go in the contest after sophomore Ailish Fitzpatrick converted her fourth goal of the game this time from the 8-meter restart to build a 10-5 lead.
A young and inexperienced Holy Angels team wasn’t going to give up as they rallied to score three times including the final two goals from Lauren Baumgartner and Charlotte Rosen. Rosen buried her chance from near the goal crease with 58.6 seconds to go to make it 10-8.
Orioles second-year coach Kate Sauter likes the way the team is performing given the difficult schedule. “Our team is really strong,” Sauter said. “I think we are working together very well and even though our record doesn’t fully show that, we have wins like this where we work really to be able to win them and look good winning them.”
With a young team, Sauter said, one goal is to work through game-speed situations like preserving a lead late. “Now we are in the middle to end of the season they are showing that they can do things like play with a lead, work on their plays and execute them.”
Playing five games in 12 days has helped raise the level of knowledge of the game that only comes from real-time minutes on the field.
“Understanding how movement on the field works between players and that it isn’t just one player going in and driving but a connection with the entire attacking midfield. Their knowledge of the game has improved quite a bit from last year,” Sauter said.
In addition to moving the ball around to find the open attacker, securing possession of the draw has allowed them to dictate the way they want to play the game.
“We have improved our draw skills quite a bit from last year and that’s helped us a ton this year,” Sauter said. “We have multiple strategies and draw control is one of those things.”
Being able to face tough teams throughout the schedule makes the season more fun for Sauter and the team as they lead what works or doesn’t when going up against the likes of reigning state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s (16-3 loss on April 27) or narrowly losing on May. 4 to Apple Valley/Burnsville 8-7.
“It’s fun the play these teams where we actually have to use all of our skill and not just put another goal in,” Sauter said. “And it makes us better as a team to play these challenging teams.”
The Orioles pounded Waconia (14-1 on May 2) and New Prague (13-3) on May 9 for a pair of Metro West Conference victories at St. Louis Park Stadium.
Park came up short in an 18-12 track meet at Simley on May 11, one day before winning on Senior Night. Lillian Fandel Thompson scored six times on seven shots on goal and grabbed one ground ball. Fitzpatrick added two goals while Meg Ridgway, Kate Grimm, Madeline Anklam and Gretchen Fandel Thompson each picked up one goal.
Against New Prague it was Fitzpatrick leading the way with four goals; Lillian Fandel Thompson had three goals; Gretchen Fandel Thompson had three goals and one assist; Ridgway had two goals; and Margaux Pollock finished with one goal.
Orioles goaltender Carina Otos made four saves.
Against Apple Valley/Burnsville it was Fitzpatrick and Lillian Fandel Thompson with two goals and one assist each. Grimm added one goal and one assist while Anklam and Gretchen Fandel Thompson each scored once.
Gretchen Fandel Thompson and Fitzpatrick each had four goals in a 14-1 win on May 2 over Waconia. Lillian Fandel Thompson had three goals and one assist and Fitzpatrick also had one assist. Grimm added one goal and two assists while Pollock had two assists. Anna McCallon and Stella Krueger each had one goal and Anklam finished with one assist. Otos made six saves for the win on the home turf.
