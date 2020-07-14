Candidate profiles may help inform your vote Aug. 11
In order to keep our readers informed, the Sun Current will publish voter guides for both state and local races before of the primary election slated for Tuesday, Aug. 11.
All candidates with names on the Aug. 11 ballot for Richfield residents have been asked to participate in the guide.
This includes the race for State House District 63B and the Richfield Ward 2 city council position. The guides for these races will be published in the July 30 edition.
The Richfield city primary includes the race for the Ward 2 seat currently held by Edwina Garcia, who is not seeking re-election.
Voters guides will include basic biographical information, including involvements, years lived in the city, and their preferred method of communication. The guides will also feature responses on why the candidate is seeking election and what they consider to be the primary issues.
Voter guides will also be available online at hometownsource.com/sun_current/.
