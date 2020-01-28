Holy Angels wins doubleheader opener at RHS
It’s a good time to be a basketball fan in Richfield.
Holy Angels traveled to Richfield High School with a pair of Battle of the Tracks traveling trophy games on the line.
The girls opened the evening as the currently-ranked No. 5 team in Class 3A Stars (10-5) handed Richfield (16-2) a 50-37 defeat.
Holy Angels coach Dan Woods said the team looks forward to the annual match-up, as they are with DeLaSalle.
“It’s one of the [most fun] games of the year,” he said. “We match up with DeLaSalle and Richfield and we know they are going to give us their best games.”
Woods was paging through one of the state basketball magazines and the season preview editions. He was asked to rank the conference teams and he was the only coach in the conference to recognize Richfield as the surprise of the Tri-Metro.
“Because we played them last year, I could see it coming when we played them from the start of the season to our section game,” Woods said. “I said, ‘Hey! These guys are ready and for them, it’s getting that first big experience.’ They’ll get used to the atmosphere and improve and embrace it.”
Woods liked the doubleheader, especially with the girls playing first.
“I hope they never switch [the first team] and each school can sell their product a little bit more,” Woods said. “Look at the stands so you get a big difference as long as we play first.”
As for what he wanted to see from his team, a defensive improvement was at the top of the list.
“I didn’t think we were good defensively two weeks ago, we’re much tighter now,” he said. “We were scoring a lot but giving up way too many points because you have to play defense, you can’t always try to outscore them because it will cut you in the long run, history shows you.”
Stars junior guard Frankie Vascellaro led the way with 13 points and nine rebounds while sophomore Kassandra Caron and Grace Massaquoi added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Holy Angels struggled to shoot from the perimeter converting just 2-of-17 3-points but made 21-of-29 free throws. Massaquoi and Rachel Kawiecki each had nine rebounds, Rebecca Little added eight rebounds, blocked four shots and had three points, all coming on free throws (3-4).
The Stars blocked nine shots and had 11 steals as a team.
Holy Angels opened the week with a 61-57 win over St. Croix Lutheran Jan. 21.
Vascellaro had 22 points and 10 rebounds on 9-of-17 shooting from the field while Massaquoi had 12 points and seven rebounds.
SCL’s Juel Skrien had a game-high 24 points making three, 3-point shots.
The loss was only Richfield’s second on the season and stopped a two-game winning streak after the Spartans handed Fridley a 68-62 defeat on Jan. 14 then Visitation a 61-44 defeat on Jan. 21.
Molly Stark anchored the Richfield offense with 19 points against Fridley while Taleigha Powell contributed 16 points. Corrina Hartman finished with eight points, Tianna Powell finished with seven points and Alexus Anderson finished with six points.
Richfield’s 16th win of the season came on the same floor as Friday’s game against the Stars. Richfield led by six points at the break and went on to outscore the Blazers 35-24 for the Tri-Metro Conference win.
Samara Carlson led the Spartans with a game-high 18 points while Taleigha Powell had 13 points. Stark added nine points as nine different players scored for Richfield.
