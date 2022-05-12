City might participate next year if they find it benefits residents and the environment
No Mow May, the movement to cut back or skip lawn mowing altogether during the month, is underway across the nation – but not in Richfield.
Not officially participating in the program this year, Sustainability Specialist Rachel Lindholm said that after studying the issue, the city is instead offering alternative means to the same end.
“The city is not officially participating in No Mow May, like Edina,” Lindholm said. “We are trying to take a proactive stance on education and sharing information with residents on how they can achieve the same goals, which are ultimately to foster and create more habitat for pollinators, and there are a lot of other ways to do that as well.”
In addition, the city will be studying the effects experienced by the area cities officially participating in the program.
In the meantime, all of the codes regulating lawn length are still in effect in Richfield. “All grass restrictions and code language is in effect. It’s business as usual for grass height in Richfield,” Lindholm said.
But by following the information on the city’s pollinator page, residents can still benefit the environment and the bees, while keeping the lawn length within city guidelines.
Lindholm said that coupling their efforts to educate and inform with an examination of other municipalities’ experiences will help Richfield decide whether to participate next year.
“We’ll revisit the conversation before next year, and we’ll see how it goes for the various cities implementing it. Hopefully, we can learn from Edina and Roseville and the other cities participating,” Lindholm said.
How Richfield participates would depend on issues around enforcement. One of the factors in play for determining the success of the program is “whether a participating city’s code enforcement volume rises,” Lindholm said.
“We’ll talk to public safety staff for next year to have more concrete action for Richfield,” she said.
There has also been reported difficulty in mowing the grass by the end of the month because of its length, Lindholm said. “Some take it seriously and don’t mow for the whole month and others recognize that, depending on the weather and your yard and how fast it grows, it might be necessary to mow once during the month,” Lindholm said.
The city’s efforts at outreach and education begins on its pollinators webpage, which includes ideas and links to ideas that achieve the same impacts.
“Richfield staff have compiled several ideas for residents to achieve longer lasting impacts in creating healthy pollinator habitat in their own residential yards.” Lindholm said.
The Richfield pollinator page is available at tinyurl.com/5n6h3e7m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.