 Ninth-ranked in Class 3A, Holy Angels is 2-0 on the season with a pair of 3-0 sweeps against Kennedy in the Aug. 26 opener then against Eastview Aug. 31, ending the month on a high note.

The win over Eastview included scores of 25-16, 25-15, 25-19

Emma Campbell, Grace Tuttle block
Holy Angels senior captain Emma Campbell, left, and junior Grace Tuttle, right, look to deny the ball from Kennedy senior Nariah Dismukes during the Aug. 26 season opener in Richfield.

Stars coach Tom Emmanuel said the team was ready to play, with an experienced group back this fall. Coming off productive scrimmages at Shakopee, they hosted a Tri-Metro jamboree the following week. “It was good to get out there and play for real,” he said, noting the team is focusing on executing on their side of the floor and playing with a faster tempo. 

At the Shakopee scrimmage, the Stars faced perennial powers like Kason-Mantorville, Shakopee, New Prague and Andover, teams with quick offenses who serve well. “It was a good way to expose us a little bit and it made for a good week of practices this week,” he said.

Captains this season include Caitlin O’Rourke, Kassie Caron and Emma Campbell.

Ball control was a bit shaky coming into the season opener but “sometimes it takes some time for us to warm up and we came out pretty strong.”

Despite missing too many hits for his liking, controlling the serve for long stretches against Kennedy proved to be helpful to build leads and create some cushion on the scoreboard. “We want to be a tough serving team so it was a little bit high-risk, high-reward,” Emmanuel said. 

The coach said the team put together a productive summer and a return to a more typical schedule during the summer and fall. “Now it comes down to self-management and I hope we don’t get a bit like everyone is hoping but we are deep enough that if we do we can weather it,” he said.

Holy Angels continue a stretch of 4-of-5 home games to begin the season with a Sept. 9 Tri-Metro Conference match against Fridley at 7 p.m. followed by another conference match against Columbia Heights set for 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

