City sets standards for new developments
The Richfield City Council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment March 8, establishing regulations for the installation of electric vehicle charging units at new housing and commercial developments across the city.
The new ordinance spells out the number of electric vehicle charging stations that must be made available in future multi-family developments, as well as commercial and institutional developments.
Nellie Jerome, an assistant planner with the Community Development Department, said last week that the newly adopted requirements are just one step along the way in reducing emissions.
The staff report prepared for councilmembers stated: “In light of emissions and market trends, this proposed Ordinance Amendment establishes general standards for EV charger infrastructure in the City of Richfield, as well as minimum charger numbers that must be installed for new developments and for certain redevelopments that are required to bring the property into compliance.”
Jerome said Richfield was one of 28 cities that participated recently in an electric-vehicle readiness program through the Great Plains Institute.
“According to the Great Plains Institute, in order to boost EV sales to 10% of the market share of all car sales in the Twin Cities metro, we will need to install 9,000 to 16,000 chargers,” the staff report states. “As of June 2019, there were only about 500 charging units in the entire metro area. Additionally, since global EV sales jumped from 450,000 in 2015 to 2.1 million in 2019, we will need to fill a growing demand for chargers.”
And because transportation accounts for nearly 30% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, “electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging infrastructure are both needed throughout the U.S. to reduce these emissions,” the report states.
In addition, electric vehicle sales are anticipated to increase while battery prices are expected to decrease, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
In addition to these statistics and the city’s own research, Richfield is one of only a handful of metro communities that have approved EV charging station standards.
Jerome said the city studied what Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, and Bloomington have done in developing regulations developed their own to fit Richfield.
The new requirements
A summary of the proposed EV charger requirements follows:
• Residential uses with up to three units: One enclosed parking space must have a Level 1 charger, the equivalent of a standard 120-volt outlet.
• Residential uses with four to 14 units: Ten percent of enclosed parking spaces require Level 1 chargers, and two spaces must be Level 2 or Level 3 EV-ready. (Level 2, the most common type of public charging, uses 120-240 volts, while Level 3 – or “fast charging” – uses over 240 volts.)
• Residential uses with 15 or more units: Ten percent of enclosed parking spaces require Level 2 chargers, 20% of spaces must be Level 2 or Level 3 EV-ready, and all remaining enclosed spaces are required to be Level 1 EV-ready. At least one ADA space must have access to an EV charger.
• Non-residential uses with up to 20 spaces: One space must have a Level 2 or Level 3 charger and 10% of spaces must be Level 2 or Level 3 EV-ready.
• Non-residential uses with 21 or more off-street parking spaces: Five percent of parking spaces with a Level 2 or Level 3 charger, and 20% percent must be Level 2 EV-ready spaces. There must be at least one Level 3 EV-ready space, and at least one ADA space must have access to an EV charger.
More to come?
Jerome said she hasn’t heard any issues about the new ordinance from area developers.
“I haven’t heard anything. I think a lot of planners are already planning for at least some electric vehicle chargers in their new developments,” she said.
While considering the ordinance at the March 8 meeting, councilmembers Sean Hayford Oleary and Ben Whalen both described their enthusiasm for the future.
“I’m excited about this overall,” Hayford Oleary said. “I hope that these numbers are just a starting point ... even a little bit above some of our peer communities. ... I hope within eight years we are doubling these numbers. We really do need to get more electric cars.”
Whalen outlined how the charger ordinance fits into the city’s long-term plans.
“I’m also very excited about this. I think it’s more exciting when it’s directly related to our big goals like sustainability,” he said. “So, I’m really happy with this and echo Councilmember Hayford Oleary’s comments. I actually hope we reach a point soon where the markets start to push developers to add even more than this.”
The new ordinance for EV chargers went into effect immediately upon passage by the council.
