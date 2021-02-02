Mike Dobesh promoted to top job
An opportunity to work with different fire departments as a certified athletic trainer more than two decades ago turned Mike Dobesh’s career plans 180 degrees.
Dobesh, who was named as Richfield’s new fire chief Jan. 12, saw something in those firefighters that inspired him to start anew.
It wasn’t long after the athletic training project that Dobesh applied to be a paid-on-call firefighter with the city of St. Louis Park. When he assumed that roll in 1996, he was hired alongside Wayne Kewitsch. Kewitsch would go on to become Richfield’s fire chief before leaving the job this month, ceding it to Dobesh, who had served as Richfield’s assistant fire chief since 2012.
“With the experiences I had as a (paid-on-call firefighter), I started pursuing the career of firefighting,” Dobesh wrote via email in response to questions from the Sun Current. “In that position, I was given an opportunity to manage the (paid-on-call) program, including their training and logistical needs. That opportunity positioned me well when the department was reorganized in 2004, and I was promoted to Battalion Chief,” running a crew with two stations.
Dobesh was promoted to St. Louis Park’s assistant chief of training and safety in 2006, and in 2007 he earned his master of arts in public administration from Hamline University.
Eventually, his relationship with Kewitsch brought him to Richfield.
“In 2012, Chief Kewitsch and I were having lunch after a call we were both on and he asked me about applying to be his assistant,” Dobesh explained. “Our friendship and working relationship made applying to the Richfield Fire Department an easy decision. I started with the Richfield Fire Department in October 2012.”
In that role, Dobesh’s focus extended beyond the technical aspects of firefighting.
“Chief Kewitsch and I worked very hard to recognize the department’s culture and then build on the great things that our culture gives us,” he wrote. “Every one of the women and men working in the RFD are highly skilled and able to meet the challenges that we face. The adaptability and resilience of this team is second to none. There is a great legacy within the RFD and with each new firefighter hired, our culture asks them to continue to build on that legacy, making us a very efficient team.”
While he reflects on a career path that led to Richfield’s top firefighting job, Dobesh is also looking to the future, anticipating the following challenges:
• The health and safety of firefighters – The pandemic and social unrest have required the department to adapt quickly to the “new” threats, but there are still the existing threats, including firefighters’ increased risk of cardiac disease, mental health, and cancer when compared to the general public.
• Budgets – Working for the last 25 years as a municipal employee, Dobesh stated that he wants to be accountable. “I want to be sure that I can explain where the money is being spent,” he wrote. “My challenge is to be a steward of those dollars and make sure that they are being spent to benefit the residents.”
• Recruiting firefighters that look like the city’s residents – When comparing the Richfield Fire Department’s staff of 27 to other departments, Dobesh wrote, “We could claim we are ‘diverse.’ But I don’t want to stop there. I want to continue to work with our Civil Service Commission, the city’s leadership team, our local union, and our membership to work toward” the goal of having a fire department that reflects the community’s diversity.
Dobesh is also concerned about how local firefighters will be affected by COVID-19.
“This pandemic has shown that the fire service is a ready resource for whatever is next. As health care changes, along with the science of firefighting, we need to be ready to adapt and continue to provide excellent service to everyone that calls.”
The rewards of the job through the years were too many to mention, Dobesh stated. But he did provide some of those instances that have made his career decision well worth the effort:
“I have had the opportunity to save lives, which is really rewarding. But in order to have that reward you also have to deal with the tragedies. On a larger scale, I have been deployed to help deal with flooding across Minnesota and was able to work as part of the response to Hurricane Sandy. He went on to describe training emergency response personnel in handling “hostile events,” and his role on the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative, whose board of directors he serves on while advocating for physical and mental health of firefighters statewide.
Dobesh looks forward to his new position with optimism tinged with reality.
“I never could have anticipated the events of 2020, the pandemic, social unrest, and ultimately” replacing Kewitsch. “I am grateful that Richfield has given me the opportunity to be the next fire chief and I am looking forward to being part of the city’s leadership team.”
Dobesh is comforted to know he has help in taking on the new challenge.
“I have been supported throughout the journey by my wife, Sheri, and our two children, Lily and Jack, my extended family and friends, and a large network of firefighters and chief officers,” he wrote.
