After taking Blaine Legion to multiple state tournaments, John Webb looks to replicate in first varsity opportunity
Richfield baseball has a new coach in John Webb. He brings 13 years of experience, the last five years at Blaine High School as the sophomore head coach, in addition to helping guide the Legion program to the state tournament three of the last four years.
The Spartans compiled a 4-16 record last spring as resuming games was a huge step in the right direction after missing out on the 2020 season altogether.
“This year is about learning and growth,” Webb said as the team will not have named captains, instead relying on the upperclassmen to provide leadership. “We will work on getting better every day and learning the game as a team. There is a learning curve and we are working on getting one percent better each day and not focusing on the results.”
Richfield only has five seniors on the roster, including outfielder Jaxon Moon, Alex Perez Sanchez (outfield/pitcher), Brayan Castro Campos (infield), Brady Wolke (infield/pitcher) and Nate Berger (outfield/pitcher).
Weather delays limited practice opportunities on the home field ahead of the April 13 opener against St. Anthony Village.
With a veteran coaching staff in place with Jason Boie and Mason Rhinehart assisting at the varsity level and Kyle Nutting and Kris Pulford coaching the junior varsity level, the players are in good hands. Greg Stephens and John Ekholm are coaching between the JV and B-squad levels.
Webb said they have several new players coming into the program, “and we are very excited to have them on the team.”
The Spartans opened the season with a 16-0 loss at St. Anthony Village April 13. Gavin Rimarcik accounted for the lone Richfield hit. Moon and Payton Gustafson each drew walks at the top of the batting order and clean-up batter Noah Durand earned two walks. Pinch batter Heber Flores Chaves also drew a walk.
Gustofson, Noah Durant, Wolke, Alejandro Perez Sanchez and Heber Flores Chaves combined to strike out nine Huskies batters on 129 pitches. They allowed 11 earned runs on seven hits and 13 walks.
For the most accurate schedule visit trimetroconference.org. The Spartans are set to host Kennedy on April 21 (4:30 p.m.) and Simley on April 23 (noon) before traveling to Fridley on April 25 and Kennedy on April 27 (4:30 p.m. starts).
