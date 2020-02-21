School construction requires relocation of polls
When it comes to voting, Richfield residents may need to check their calendars, and maybe even take a new route when they go to the polls.
With construction ongoing at four Richfield Public Schools, the voting locations for those surrounding precincts will change.
“When it comes to voting, the location of polling places is required to remain the same for a full election cycle,” said Elizabeth VanHoose, city elections administrator. “With some of the schools being under construction in 2020, it became clear early on that we would need to relocate some of our precincts to new locations.”
The following precincts have been relocated for 2020:
• Precinct 3: Relocated to Church of Peace, 6345 Xerxes Ave. (formerly at Sheridan Hills Elementary)
• Precinct 5: Relocated to Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 West 76th St. (formerly at Richfield Middle School)
• Precinct 8: Relocated to Richfield Dual-Language School, 7001 Elliot Ave. (formerly at Richfield S.T.E.M. School)
• Precinct 9: Relocated to House of Prayer Church, 7625 Chicago Ave. (formerly at Centennial Elementary School)
Postcards were mailed to affected residents by Hennepin County on Jan. 21. Additional mailings will be sent out before the state and local primary election in August and the presidential election in November. The city website and Minnesota Secretary of State website also have updated information available.
For residents who would rather not physically visit a polling place to cast their vote, the option exists to vote via mailed absentee ballot.
To vote by mail, voters must apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to their home. Applications may be submitted at the Richfield Municipal Center or online at MnVotes.org.
Once an application is received and approved, the voter will receive a ballot in the mail. The ballot must be signed by a witnessed and returned through the mail.
Presidential primary election
More change is in store, as Minnesota has its first presidential nomination primary election in years. This primary election was established by the State Legislature in 2016.
When voting in the March 3 presidential nomination primary, voters will be asked to select either the Republican Party or the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. They will then receive that party’s ballot. Voters’ participation in the presidential nomination primary does not require them to vote for the same party in the November election.
Voters may also vote for the presidential nomination primary by absentee ballot at Richfield Municipal Center until March 2.
Election judges still needed
In the weeks ahead, Richfield is still in the process of securing election judges for the three elections, especially representatives from the Republican Party.
“In order to maintain party balance, we are in major need of Republicans willing to work as election judges,” VanHoose said. “On election day, whenever someone is in need of help, wants to register to vote, or requires curbside assistance, we must have both a Republican and DFL party member present.”
Election judges are paid $10 per hour and are scheduled to work on March 3, Aug. 11 and Nov. 3. One hour of additional training is required, which is compensated at $25. Election judges must be 18 years old.
For voting locations, rules or schedules, visit the city website at richfieldmn.gov/vote.
– Courtesy of Richfield Communications Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.