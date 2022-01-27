Elaine Alice Roth is celebrating a special birthday Jan. 27 – her 100th – as she marks the milestone with friends and family at Martin Luther Center in Bloomington, where she currently resides.
Roth was born in 1922 in St. James, and raised on the family farm operated by her parents, Axel and Petra Flogstad.
She grew up with three siblings, Ruth (Hoffman), Lloyd Flogstad, and Stanley Flogstad. Elaine is the only child of that family still living.
She met her husband, George Roth, while in the Army and they were married in 1948 at Albion Lutheran Church in St. James. They had three children, Cheryl (Oestermeyer), John, and Christine (Manz). She has five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Elaine worked outside the home for a number of years after serving as a First Sergeant in the U.S. Army between 1943 and 1945, stationed in Ogden, Utah. George was also stationed in Ogden, where he was serving as a chaplain’s assistant.
Some of the other jobs held by Elaine Roth during her working years included secretary with Lutheran Brotherhood in Minneapolis, director of the children’s choir at St. James Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, day care provider at her Richfield home, and secretary at Woolworth Regional Office in Edina, before she retired from her position as church secretary at the United Methodist Church in Richfield.
Elaine and George resided 22 years in Richfield (1952-74), where they raised their family.
In 1974, Elaine and George moved to Edina and lived there until 2008 when George passed away.
After the passing of her husband, Elaine moved to Village Shores Retirement Community in Richfield, where she lived for the next five years.
In 2013, she made the move to Martin Luther Center in Bloomington.
Her “blessings”
When asked what she attributed her longevity to, Roth said, “God’s blessing. It is such a blessing to live this long and enjoy all of the festivities.
As for the biggest life lessons, she said it’s important to stay active and “to keep up with activities that I enjoy, to keep my body active, and to eat good food.”
What advice would she give to others? She answered, “Have a lot of gratitude. Be grateful, every day, for all of the blessings in life.”
At 100, she is most grateful that her body is “functioning well, like it is now, so that I can go to my favorite activities, like exercise and bingo.”
She also loves to reminisce.
“I remember serving in the Army and I enjoyed it a lot. I went to California for training. ... I led the Pledge of Allegiance a lot and gave lots of speeches to the many WACS I was in charge of. I also did clerical work there. I’ve always loved singing. I sang with the Silvernotes Chorus for 14 years. I loved dancing in roller skates, and in the water. I never swam, I just danced. It’s good to bring up memories that linger in your heart.”
Roth’s daughter, Chris, said about her mother: “Mom has always been a very warm and caring person toward everyone, and has always enjoyed helping others. She has been active and involved in many things in her life. She loves living at Martin Luther, and over the years, she’s participated in music, art, writing and exercise classes, hymn sings, chaplain’s talks, worship services and many other activities.”
According to Chris, her mother also pursued calligraphy for several years, enjoyed water aerobics and performed at many places with the Silvernotes. She was active in the Lutheran Church and was a member at Woodlake Church in Richfield for many years. In past years, she regularly supported Lutheran missionaries in New Guinea and Venezuela, and corresponded with them frequently.
Kate Blessing, the Director of Community Relations at Martin Luther, said, “Elaine is such a special person and we so enjoy having her as a member of the community.”
Chris thought about what her mother means to her:
“She has been a truly wonderful and very loving, dedicated, and inspiring mom. She has a beautiful heart. Her life exemplifies the Fruit of the Spirit ... love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control ... all of which make her a very special lady.”
